Conference USA

How is Southern Miss Pitching Staff coming together?

January 15, 2018

Jason Munz of The Hattiesburg American has a feature today on the Southern Miss pitching staff for the upcoming season after a fantastic 2017 campaign which saw them win over 50 games last season.

Ever since McCarty, Braley and Hayden Roberts (who combined to go 22-6 last year) declined to return for their senior seasons upon being picked in last year’s Major League Baseball draft, this has been the focus of many a Golden Eagle fans’ worry.

Ninth-year head coach Scott Berry and first-year pitching coach Christian Ostrander have plenty of options. Right-hander Colt Smith (6-2, 3.36, first team all-Conference USA selection in 2017) is a lock. Junior left-hander Stevie Powers (3-0, 5.13) and junior righty J.C. Keys (3-3, 5.56) will be given a shot to crack the starting rotation, as will sophomore right-handers Alex Nelms (1-0, 5.30) and Cody Carroll (0-0, 11.93).

“We’ll go into this preseason/scrimmage setting with about six guys I’d like to extend. I’m hoping Stevie will be in the starting rotation,” Ostrander said. “He made some strides in the fall. We added a pitch that I think he needed. Don’t want to give away all the secrets, but I think he’s turned himself into a guy that doesn’t only have to be effective against lefties.”

You can check out the full article by clicking here.

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.

He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.

He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

