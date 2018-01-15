2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 25. Patrick Raby (Vanderbilt)

We pick up our countdown with number 25 in Vanderbilt right-handed pitcher Patrick Raby.

Vanderbilt has been known for churning out top arms in the MLB Draft, and Raby seems like the next in line.

As a freshman in 2016 he posted a 2.61 ERA in 58.2 innings pitched with 63 strikeouts, 19 walks, 35 hits and a 0.92 WHIP.

That summer he pitched in the Cape Cod League where he had a 3.72 ERA in 19.1 innings pitched with 15 strikeouts, 10 walks, 19 hits and a 1.50 WHIP.

This past spring he won 10 games for the Commodores, while posting a 2.73 ERA in 105.1 innings pitched with 87 strikeouts, 30 walks, 89 hits and a 1.13 WHIP.

At 6-foot-3, 230 he has a very projectable frame to be a middle of the rotation type pitcher at the next level.

He has a very smooth delivery with an over-the-top arm angle.

Raby throws a fastball in the low 90s with a change-up that sits in the low 80s. He also possesses a plus curveball that sits between 76-78.

The righty has a very mature approach on the mound and is able to command the strike zone.

While the ceiling may not be as high on Raby as other Vanderbilt stars, you know what you’re getting with this kid.