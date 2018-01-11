2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 27. Cadyn Grenier (Oregon State)

Moving on to number 27 on our top 100 countdown, we take a look at Oregon State shortstop Cadyn Grenier.

Coming out of high school in 2015 he was taken in the 21st round of the MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. However, he did not end up signing and kept his commitment to Oregon State.

That summer before his freshman season he played in the West Coast League where he hit .329 in 167 at-bats with 45 runs scored, 13 doubles, 3 home runs, 27 RBI, 11 stolen bases, 33 strikeouts and 17 walks.

As a freshman at Oregon State in 2016 he hit .240 in 167 at-bats with 32 runs scored, 6 doubles, 18 RBI, 34 strikeouts and 22 walks.

Grenier was invited to play in the Cape Cod League that summer and hit just .190 in 116 at-bats with 23 runs scored, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 14 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 29 strikeouts and 21 walks.

This past spring he really seemed to improve his game offensively hitting .275 with a .393 on-base-percentage. He also score 34 runs, had 5 doubles and 6 triples, 5 home runs, 37 RBI, 6 stolen bases, 47 strikeouts and 35 walks.

What makes Grenier so special is his defensive capabilities. He has very quick hands and a strong arm at shortstop. Even at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, he posses the athleticism to stick at the position at the next level.

He has a very simple approach at the plate and there isn’t a ton of movement in his swing. The junior infielder is capable hitting the ball anywhere on the field, and there isn’t much swing-and-miss in his bat.

Scouts would certainly love to see him hit for more power and a higher average, but Grenier is still a legitimate pro prospect.