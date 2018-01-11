2018 CBD Season Preview and Predictions: Horizon League

The Horizon League produced two really good teams last year and it’s a shame both didn’t make the NCAA Tournament. I thought Wright State had a legit argument with several big out-of-conference wins. They should be even better this year and could be an at-large team if they don’t win the conference tournament. Either way, it looks like a two-team race between UIC and Wright State in the Horizon League.

Milwaukee (2017 Record: 22-32, 10-18)

It was a down year for Milwaukee in 2017 as they won just 10 conference games and lost their only game in the Horizon League Tournament.

Lineup:

Third baseman Ben Chally is back after hitting .327 last year with 23 runs scored, 10 doubles and 23 RBI. Shortstop Trevor Schwecke should also be back after hitting .306 a year ago in just 108 at-bats. This lineup loses a lot of key contributor from last season.

Pitching:

Austin Schulfer should earn a weekend rotation spot after posting a 3.72 ERA in 82.1 innings pitched with 70 strikeouts last year. Jared Reklaitis had a 3.56 ERA in 30.1 innings pitched last year with 25 strikeouts.

2018 Outlook:

Some key loses in the lineup and in the pitching staff. I do like some of the arms this team has coming back, but I’m not sure it’s enough for them to make a dramatic improvement.

Northern Kentucky (2017 Record: 25-33, 17-13)

The season did not start great for Northern Kentucky as they were 1-8 through nine games. But they ended up winning 17 conference games and won their first game in the Horizon League Baseball Tournament before dropping the next two.

Lineup:

Infielder Dominic Mercurio is back after hitting .308 last year with 28 runs scored, 6 home runs and 31 RBI. Catcher/infielder Will Haueter, hit .301 a year ago with 30 runs scored, 1 home run and 27 RBI. Outfielder Jake Richmond returns after hitting .296 with 53 runs scored, 12 doubles, 9 home runs, 29 RBI and 8 stolen bases. Chad Roberts and Mike Moffatt are expected to take on bigger roles in the offense this season.

Pitching:

Cameron Ross was the team’s closer for most of last year with a 4.02 ERA in 62.2 innings pitched with 47 strikeouts and 5 saves. Pat Kelley made 11 starts a year ago and had a 6.10 ERA in 48.2 innings pitched with 33 strikeouts.

2018 Outlook:

“We really want to improve our pitching numbers and defensive statistics. We’ve brought in quite a few new faces and hopefully they can help our improvement.” – Head coach Todd Asalon

They’ll need help from several newcomers like: Nolan Rattai, Cole Heavilin, Griffin Doersching, TJ Marik, Collin Hohman, Kaleb Meeks and Andrew Bacon.

Oakland (2017 Record: 17-40, 11-19)

Oakland entered the Horizon League Baseball Tournament as the eight seed and won two games, but lost to the top two seeds and was eliminated.

Lineup:

Center fielder Emerson Misch is expected to be the centerpiece of this lineup in 2018 after hitting .319 a year ago with 36 runs scored, 3 home runs and 31 RBI. They are expecting big things from Tyler Trovinger who started at shortstop most of his freshman season. Catcher Matt DiLeo hit .264 last year with 6 home runs and 33 RBI.

Pitching:

Jake Lee should be the Friday night starter after posting a 4.71 ERA last year in 86 innings pitched with 86 strikeouts. Who fills in behind him will be the big question mark entering the season. Nate Schweers had a 4.47 ERA last year in 50.1 innings pitched with 37 strikeouts. Austin Sherry and Connor Bowers also threw significant innings last year. Newcomers Jacob Raymond and Beau Keathley are expected to have an immediate impact as freshman. Raymond has a chance to start the season as the team’s closer.

2018 Outlook:

The main thing this Oakland team hopes to improve on in 2018 is their walk totals. They are focusing more on limiting the free passes from the pitching staff, while also playing better defense. Oakland is also looking to do a better job of situational hitting.

UIC (2017 Record: 39-17, 22-8)

It was a dominating season for UIC as they won 39 games, including 22 conference games, and breezed through the Horizon League Tournament for a championship. In the Hattiesburg Regional they lost a couple of tough 1-run games to Southern Miss and Mississippi State.

Lineup:

With the top four hitters gone from last year, outfielder Scott Ota returns as the team’s leading hitter. He hit .281 last year with 39 runs scored, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs and 42 RBI. Third baseman Thomas Norton hit .266 last year with 37 runs scored. Outside of those two there isn’t much experience coming back to the lineup.

Pitching:

Alex Padilla was fantastic as the team’s closer last year posting a 0.45 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched with 35 strikeouts and 10 saves. Jacob Key started 10 games last year and had a 2.44 ERA in 51.2 innings pitched with 31 strikeouts. Reid Birlingmair should be back in the weekend rotation after posting a 3.10 ERA in 93 innings pitched with 81 strikeouts.

2018 Outlook:

It’s hard to overlook all of the talent they’re missing from their lineup, but the pitching staff should be really good and enough to allow them to compete in the Horizon League.

Wright State (2017 Record: 38-21, 21-9)

Wright State started the year off with wins over Clemson and South Carolina, and then went on to win 21 conference games and 38 games overall. But that wasn’t enough to make the NCAA Tournament after failing to win the Horizon League Baseball Tournament.

Lineup:

First baseman Gabe Snyder returns after hitting .289 with 45 runs scored, 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 49 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Matt Morrow should return at second base after leading the team with a .333 average and 51 runs scored, while also racking up 14 doubles, 3 triples, 5 home runs, 38 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Third baseman Seth Gray hit .300 last year as a freshman with 37 runs scored, 13 doubles, 2 home runs, 37 RBI and 19 stolen bases. Outfielder Adrian Marquez hit 6 home runs and drove in 43 runs last year. Infielder Chase Stone and catcher Bentley Jones are expected to have an immediate impact on the lineup.

Pitching:

Ryan Weiss returns after posting a 2.13 ERA in 88.2 innings pitched with 80 strikeouts last year. Zane Collins had a 2.83 ERA in 92.1 innings pitched with 77 strikeouts. Derek Hendrixson returns as the team’s closer after posting a 1.77 ERA last year in 35.2 innings pitched with 39 strikeouts. They return the key pieces from a pitching staff that had a staff ERA of 3.70 last year.

2018 Outlook:

This should be a physically talented team with a lot of depth at almost every position.

With almost everyone back from a team that won 38 games last year, the sky is the limit for this Wright State team in 2018.

Youngstown State (2017 Record: 15-40, 9-21)

It was not a great season for Youngstown State as they managed just 15 overall wins and nine conference wins.

Lineup:

Web Charles is the team’s leading returning hitter after batting .276 a year ago with 24 runs scored, 14 RBI and 13 stolen bases. First baseman Andrew Kendrick hit .273 last year with 36 runs scored, 17 home runs and 43 RBI. Outfielders Trey Bridis and Kyle Benyo also return. Bridis hit .272 last year with 33 runs scored, 8 home runs and 30 RBI, while Benyo hit just .234 with 21 runs scored, 8 home runs and 28 RBI. Lou Cardona should return as the team’s catcher.

Pitching:

Collin Floyd returns after throwing the most innings for Youngstown State last year with 65.2 and 50 strikeouts, but a 6.72 ERA. Alex Bellardini had a 6.13 ERA in 47 innings pitched with 22 strikeouts, but should get a shot in the rotation.

2018 Outlook:

Obviously, Youngstown States hopes to improve in the pitching department this season. They also expect the newcomers to add needed depth and versatility to the starting rotation and bullpen. Those newcomers include Austin Butler, Kip DeShields, Greg Dunham, Gary Clift Jr., Andrew Shivak and others.

2018 All-Horizon League Preseason Team

C: Will Haueter (Northern Kentucky)

1B: Gabe Snyder (Wright State)

2B: Matt Morrow (Wright State)

SS: Trevor Schwecke (Milwaukee)

3B: Seth Gray (Wright State)

OF: Jake Richmond (Northern Kentucky)

OF: Emerson Misch (Oakland)

OF: Scott Ota (UIC)

DH: Andrew Kendrick (Youngstown State)

SP: Ryan Weiss (Wright State)

SP: Reid Birlingmair (UIC)

SP: Austin Schulfer (Milwaukee)

SP: Jake Lee (Oakland)

RP: Derek Hendrixson (Wright State)

RP: Alex Padilla (UIC)

RP: Cameron Ross (Northern Kentucky)

Predicted Order to Finish: