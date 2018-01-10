Latest News
2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 28. Colton Eastman (Cal State Fullerton)

by Jake Mastroianni January 10, 2018

At number 28 on our to 100 list is Cal State Fullerton right-handed pitcher Colton Eastman.

After being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 30th round of the 2015 MLB Draft, he decided not to sign and to play for Cal State Fullerton.

He ended up being a Freshman All-American in 2016 after posting a 2.24 ERA in 100.2 innings pitched with 100 strikeouts, 20 walks, 78 hits and a 0.97 WHIP.

In 2017 Eastman suffered an injury early in the season and sat out for 2 1/2 months with elbow tightness. He ended up posting a 2.14 ERA in 33.2 innings pitched with 37 strikeouts, 16 walks, 14 hits and a 0.89 WHIP.

We know the 6-foot-3, 200 pound righty was back healthy in the fall and looking good, so it’s safe to expect he’ll be ready to go full-time this spring.

He has an over-the-top, short arm action delivery, but is very smooth with it to the plate.

For Eastman and all of college baseball, we hope he his back and fully healthy in 2018. If so, he’ll be one of the best starting pitchers in college baseball.

