2018 CBD Season Preview and Predictions: Colonial Athletic Association

College of Charleston (2017 Record: 28-31, 13-11)

It was a decent 2017 for Charleston. They started the season with two wins over Georgia, and then won 13 conference games. In the CAA Tournament they went 2-2 and were eliminated by top seeded Northeastern.

Lineup:

Third baseman Tommy Richter should be back in the middle of the order after leading the team with a .363 average last year with 30 runs scored, 9 doubles and 26 RBI. Logan McRae hit .310 last year with 47 runs scored, 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 63 RBI. Shortstop Luke Manzo hit .300 last year with 37 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. Outfielder Joey Mundy is also back after hitting .269 with 28 runs scored, 8 doubles, 3 home runs and 31 RBI. Second baseman Dupree Hart and outfielder Bradley Dixon should also return to the lineup.

Pitching:

Carter Love is back after finishing second on the team last year with 74.1 innings pitched, a 3.39 ERA and 72 strikeouts. He made 26 appearances and four starts. Evan Sisk made 12 starts last year and posted a 3.72 ERA in a team-high 75 innings pitched with 47 strikeouts. Jakob Frishmuth made 10 starts as a freshman last year and had a 6.31 ERA in 61.1 innings pitched with 34 strikeouts. Nathan Ocker was huge last year with a team-best 3.29 ERA in 54.2 innings pitched with 63 strikeouts and 4 saves.

2018 Outlook:

There is a lot coming back in the lineup and in the pitching staff for Charleston. Head Coach Chad Holbrook has plenty of weapons to make this team an instant contender in the CAA.

Delaware (2017 Record: 34-23, 15-9)

Delaware had a very successful 2017 campaign that saw them win 30 regular season games, and then they breezed through the CAA Baseball Tournament on their way to a championship. They played a couple of close games in the Luccock regional but lost both and were eliminated.

Lineup:

First baseman Nick Patten returns after hitting .312 last year with a team-high 58 runs scored, 14 home runs and 54 RBI. Diaz Nardo should man the hot corner after hitting .259 last year with 5 home runs and 38 RBI, and he is a good defender with a strong arm. Outfielder Calvin Scott hit .332 a year ago with 42 runs scored, 3 home runs and 41 RBI. Kyle Baker is expected to be healthy in 2018 after missing most of last year with injury. He adds some more speed to this lineup. Several junior college transfers are expected to start up the middle with Vinny Vaccone at shortstop, Erik Bowren at second base and Matt Rykaczewski at catcher.

Pitching:

Delaware does lose a lot from the pitching staff, but has some solid foundational pieces. Nick Spadafino is back after leading the team in innings pitched with 76.2 to go along with a 4.46 ERA and 49 strikeouts. Colman Vila should be the team’s closer after striking out 41 batters in 38.1 innings pitched. Freshman Billy Sullivan should get some immediate playing time after turning down the Philadelphia Phillies to play college baseball.

2018 Outlook:

The team hopes to run the bases more aggressively in 2018, and they believe that is possible with the return of Kyle Baker and with the two junior college transfers they brought in. They also hope to get more consistency out of their starting pitchers.

Elon (2017 Record: 24-32, 12-12)

It was not a great season for Elon as they finished with just 24 wins, but they were .500 in conference play. However, they went two-and-out in the CAA Tournament and saw their season come to an early end.

Lineup:

Shortstop Ryne Ogren is back after leading the team with a .350 average, 43 runs scored and 21 doubles. He also hit 4 home runs and drove in 33. Catcher and DH Hayden Platt was second on the team with a .311 average in just 122 at-bats, while driving in 30 runs. Beyond those two there isn’t much experience coming back in the lineup:

Pitching:

Kyle Brnovich was the CAA Pitcher of the Year last season with a 3.10 ERA in 90 innings pitched with 103 strikeouts. He should lead the weekend rotation. Ryan Conroy started 11 games a year ago and had a 4.40 ERA in 73.2 innings pitched with 62 strikeouts. George Kirby and Robbie Welhaf both made a handful of starts last year and will be back.

2018 Outlook:

I really love this pitching staff coming back and think it could be one of the best staffs in the conference. The issue will be on offense. If they can have some players step up in the lineup this team could finish near the top of the conference.

Hofstra (2017 Record: 14-37, 7-17)

Hofstra had the fewest overall wins in the conference and the second fewest conference wins in 2017. They’ll be looking to do much better in 2018.

Lineup:

Outfielder Steven Foster led the team with a .317 average and 17 doubles last year to go along with 30 runs scored, 3 home runs, 20 RBI and 8 stolen bases. Catcher and DH Vito Friscia was second on the team with a .305 average last year and led the team with 8 home runs and 33 RBI. Outfielder Teddy Cillis hit .280 with 6 home runs last year.

Pitching:

Cillis also led the team last year with 96 strikeouts in 75 innings pitched with a 5.16 ERA. John Rooney started 14 games last year and had a 5.36 ERA in 82.1 innings pitched with 86 strikeouts. Chris Weiss was their best arm out of the bullpen last year with a 5.17 ERA in 55.2 innings pitched with 68 strikeouts and 2 saves.

2018 Outlook:

With most of their key contributors coming back from last year, you can expect this team to win more than 14 games this season.

James Madison (2017 Record: 24-27, 7-17)

Other than an early season win over the then defending College World Series champion Coastal Carolina, there wasn’t much to get excited about for James Madison in 2017. But with a lot of talent coming back, 2018 could be a much better season.

Lineup:

Outfielder Adam Sisk is back after leading the team with a .337 average, 55 runs and 14 stolen bases last year, to go along with 11 home runs and 41 RBI. Mike Sciorra should play in center field. He hit .322 last year in just 41 games with 29 runs scored, 5 home runs, 19 RBI and 9 stolen bases. Fox Semones is another outfielder that should have a major impact on the lineup in 2018 after hitting .316 a year ago with 27 runs scored, 3 home runs, 21 RBI and 8 stolen bases. Catcher Zach Tondi hit .282 last year with 8 home runs and 34 RBI. Newcomers Josh Jones (SS), Michael Morgan (C/1B) and Conor Hartigan (DH) could have an immediate impact.

Pitching:

Colt Harlow had a 4.66 ERA in 75.1 innings pitched with 70 strikeouts last year and should be a weekend starter. Matt Colon could have a bigger role in 2018 after posting a 4.28 ERA in 40 innings pitched last year with 33 strikeouts. Kevin Kelly was very solid out of the bullpen last year with a 2.91 ERA in 34 innings pitched with 38 strikeouts. Michael Bechtold and Nick Robertson are expected to be contributors as well. A couple of junior college transfers, Dan Goggin and Shelton Perkins, will have an immediate impact, as well as Nick Stewart.

2018 Outlook:

“Defense is the biggest thing for us,” said Assistant Coach Alex Guerra. “We have had a great fall and we have a very deep team both on the mound and positionally. We have really good, older players and very talented newcomers. We are excited about this year!”

Northeastern (2017 Record: 29-25, 16-7)

It was a very strong regular season for Northeastern as they finished the year with a 6-game winning streak to finish with the best winning percentage in the CAA. However, they went 1-2 in the CAA Baseball Tournament and didn’t make the postseason.

Lineup:

“Offensively, we are fortunate we return the bulk of our starting lineup from last year,” said Head Coach Mike Glavine. “Defensively we anticipate being strong up the middle with our catching duo of John Mazza and Michael Geaslen. We return our starting center fielder Mason Koppens who was a finalist for National Defensive Player of the Year, and we have our two middle infielders back, Max Burt and Scott Holzwasser. Both are outstanding defensive players with Burt winning conference Defensive Player of the Year last season. We also return lead-off hitter Charlie McConnell who will move to the outfield this season and is coming off an outstanding summer in the Northwoods league. We are very excited about the fall seasons of Jake Farrell, Kyle Peterson, Ryan Solomon and Nolan Lang.”

Koppens hit .264 with 45 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. Burt hit .299 with 40 runs scored, 4 home runs, 29 RBI and 7 stolen bases, while Holzwasser hit .260 with 7 home runs and 30 RBI. McConnell scored 41 runs last year. Solomon hit .284 with 4 home runs in just 67 at-bats.

Pitching:

“On the mound we have key returners in Brian Christian, Tyler Brown, Andrew Misiaszek, Sean Mellen, David Stiehl and Kyle Murphy,” coach Glavine added. “All of them will compete for starting time, and we have returner Brian Rodriguez who will pitch late in games for us. We really like the depth and talent we have on the mound and with our position players.”

Christian had a 3.59 ERA in 82.2 innings pitched with 85 strikeouts, while Misiaszek struck out 42 batters in 40 innings pitched.

2018 Outlook:

“On the mound we want to be more competitive in the strike zone,” said Head Coach Mike Glavine. “As a group we had too many walks and free base runners last season. We showed the ability to make pitches when we needed them, and defensively we were outstanding in turning double plays. This year we have been working hard to attack in the zone and force teams this spring to hit their way on. Offensively we want to be more consistent and explosive. We graduated a good amount of power so we need to find ways to score runs. The CAA has very talented offensive teams, so we understand there will be times we need to win games on offense.”

Glavine is also excited about the newcomers they have this year and think several of them could have an immediate impact in the spring.

Towson (2017 Record: 20-34, 6-18)

It was a disappointing year for Towson in 2017 as they only managed to win six conference games, but did win 14 out-of-conference.

Lineup:

“Offensively we are led by junior shortstop Richie Palacios,” said Head Coach Matt Tyner. “He will play a major role in our offensive success. Returnees Richard Miller and Colin Gimblet have also shown some offensive fire power this fall. While a host of returning players played well, we’re still in a mode where some newcomers and veterans are battling it out for certain positions.”

Palacios led the team with a .338 average last year, 43 runs scored, 5 home runs, 29 RBI and 19 stolen bases. Miller batted .272 with 25 runs scored, 3 home runs and 34 RBI, while Gimblet hit .263 with 26 runs scored, 3 home runs and 22 RBI.

Pitching:

“(The) pitching staff will be anchored by three seniors,” coach Tyner continued. “Michael Adams, Dave Marriggi and Alex Cuas (RS-JR) look to be the weekend rotation with a pretty good supporting staff. Newcomers John Cranston, Gavin Weyman, and freshman Jake Pecilunas have progressed very nicely this fall and will certainly play a role in our success this spring.”

Adams had a 5.87 ERA in 69 innings last year with 52 strikeouts, and Marriggi had a 4.18 ERA in 47.1 innings pitched with 33 strikeouts.

2018 Outlook:

“Considering we finished last in practically every category last season, I want our guys to focus more on the process,” said Head Coach Matt Tyner. “If our level of commitment to the ‘program’ continues like it did in the fall, we will make some nice strides in all facets of the game. If we lose our focus it will be a very short season. We have to learn to play every pitch, and that is a different mindset from before and that does not come overnight.”

UNC Wilmington (2017 Record: 30-29, 16-8)

UNC Wilmington won 28 games in the regular season and finished with the best record in the CAA, but they lost twice to Delaware in the CAA Baseball Tournament and failed to make the postseason.

Lineup:

Catcher Ryan Jeffers is back after leading the team with a .328 average last year to go along with 44 runs scored, 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 32 RBI. First baseman Mason Berne also returns after hitting .263 with 30 runs scored, 8 home runs and 33 RBI. Outside of those two, there isn’t much coming back on offense. But Jeffers and Berne are a nice core to build a lineup around. A couple of freshman could see some playing time up the middle in shortstop Greg Jones and second baseman Doug Angeli. Transfer Kep Brown should get a shot to start in the outfield.

Pitching:

They do return their best pitcher from 2017 in right-handed pitcher Alex Royalty. He posted a 3.20 ERA in 98.1 innings pitched with 106 strikeouts. Zarion Sharpe should get a shot in the rotation after posting a 4.74 ERA in 57 innings pitched with 45 strikeouts last year. Relievers Clark Cota, Austin Easter and Austin Warren should have a huge impact on the bullpen in 2018. Cota had a 3.08 ERA last year with 28 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched, while Easter had a 4.20 ERA in 45 innings pitched with 48 strikeouts. Freshman Landen Roupp is expected to get some immediate innings, while transfers Blake Morgan and Breydan Gorham should have an immediate impact as well.

2018 Outlook:

Head Coach Mark Scalf said they need to get healthy and stay healthy in 2018. He would like to see the team improve their walk-to-strikeout ratio both offensively and pitching-wise. Also pointing out they need to have a better command of the strike zone. Coach Scalf also mentioned improving their situational hitting, while improving on last year’s .970 fielding percentage.

William & Mary (2017 Record: 32-25, 15-8)

The Tribe had a very good 2017 in which they won 32 games and 15 conference games, but they went 1-2 in the CAA Baseball Tournament and missed out on the postseason.

Lineup:

A couple of outfielders return to lead the lineup after solid 2017 seasons in Ryan Hall and Brandon Raquet. Raquet hit .337 last year in 178 at-bats with 39 runs scored, 13 doubles, 3 home runs, 25 RBI and 6 stolen bases. Hall batted .308 with 49 runs scored, 17 doubles, 6 home runs and 41 RBI. Hunter Smith, Patrick Ryan and Kyle Wrighte also got significant playing time last year and should be key contributors in 2018. A couple of newcomers to keep an eye on are second baseman Matt McDermott and first baseman Colin Lipke.

Pitching:

Bodie Sheehan returns with the most starting experience after tossing 90.1 innings last year with a 4.58 ERA and 78 strikeouts. Charlie Fletcher was solid out of the bullpen in 2017 with a 3.14 ERA in 28.3 innings pitched with 19 strikeouts. Freshman Jacob Haney could get some innings on the mound in 2018.

2018 Outlook:

“We need to replace some starting pitching and middle of the order bats from our 2017 team,” said Head Coach Brian Murphy

I think the lineup will be alright, but coach Murphy will need to quickly find some weekend starters to compete again in 2018.

2018 All-CAA Preseason Team:

C: Ryan Jeffers (UNC Wilmington)

1B: Nick Patten (Delaware)

2B: Max Burt (Northeastern)

SS: Ryne Ogren (Elon)

3B: Tommy Richter (Charleseton)

OF: Brandon Raquet (William & Mary)

OF: Ryan Hall (William & Mary)

OF: Adam Sisk (JMU)

DH: Logan McRae (Charleston)

SP: Bodie Sheehan (William & Mary)

SP: Alex Royalty (UNC Wilmington)

SP: Brian Christian (Northeastern)

SP: Kyle Brnovich (Elon)

SP: Carter Love (Charleston)

RP: Colman Vila (Delaware)

RP: Clark Cota (UNC Wilmington)

RP: Nathan Ocker (Charleston)

Honorable Mention:

SS: Luke Manzo (Charleston)

SS: Richie Palacios (Towson)

OF: Calvin Scott (Dealware)

OF: Mason Koppens (Northeastern)

SP: Evan Sisk (Charleston)

SP: Colt Harlow (James Madison)

RP: Kevin Kelly (James Madison)

Predicted Order to Finish: