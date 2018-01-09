Quinnipiac releases 2018 Schedule

HAMDEN, Connecticut – Quinnipiac baseball head coach John Delaney has announced the program’s 2018 schedule, which is set to begin on Feb. 16, 2018 at Abilene Christian University.

The schedule features 53 total games, including 17 home contests. Quinnipiac opens up MAAC play on March 31, 2018 at Saint Peter’s University in a doubleheader at 12 PM and 3 PM. The Bobcats’ first home game is on March 21, 2017 vs. Yale at 3 p.m.

The Bobcats begin the season with 17 straight road contests from Feb. 16 – March 18. During that span, Quinnipiac will square off with the Abilene Christian University, The College of William & Mary, Gardner-Webb University, Old Dominion University, the College of Charleston, and the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

The program then hosts Yale at the QU Baseball Field in Hamden on March 21, and then heads back on the road until April 7. The Bobcats will play another nine road games, facing Stony Brook, the University of Rhode Island, Dartmouth, Saint Peter’s, and Central Connecticut, before playing on the QU Baseball Field for the second time.

Following the CCSU game, Quinnipiac comes home for seven straight contests, six in the MAAC. The Bobcats open the homestand with a weekend series against Monmouth University, then they will face the University of Hartford in non-conference play on Tuesday, April 10. Quinnipiac ends this stretch with a three-game set with Siena.

The Bobcats then have four road games before playing again in Hamden. They start with out-of-conference Bryant University and then travel to Canisius for a three-game weekend series.

Quinnipiac then begins their longest stretch at home during the season with a pair of non-conference weekday games (University of Hartford – April 24, University of Massachusetts – April 25). The Bobcats then play three games against MAAC opponent, Iona. They follow that with their last out-of-conference matchup as they face Central Connecticut. Quinnipiac wraps up their home games with a three-game weekend series with Niagra on May 5-6.

The Bobcats then head back on the road for their final six games of the season. On May 12-13, they will take on Marist in a three-game set. Quinnipiac finishes the regular season with a trip to Rider University on May 17-18 where they will play their final three games.

This year, the MAAC Tournament is scheduled for May 23-27, 2018.

2018 Quinnipiac Baseball Schedule