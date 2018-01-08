2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 30. Sean Wymer (TCU)

We enter the top 30 of our countdown with TCU right-handed pitcher Sean Wymer.

Coming out of high school Baseball America ranked him as the 81st best prospect in the state of Texas.

As a freshman in 2016 he pitched in 16 games and made 2 starts, while posting a 4.68 ERA in 32.2 innings pitched with 39 strikeouts, 15 walks, 32 hits and a 1.44 WHIP.

That following summer he struggled in the California Collegiate League posting a 9.24 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched with 15 strikeouts, 8 walks, 19 hits and a 2.13 WHIP.

In 2017 he was moved into a bullpen role full-time and emerged onto the scene as a legitimate MLB prospect. He made a team-high 30 appearances and posted a 2.10 ERA in 55.2 innings pitched with 66 strikeouts, just 10 walks and 35 hits for a 0.81 WHIP.

This past summer he pitched for the 2017 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Even though that video doesn’t give the best quality, I like the way it shows the movement on his pitches, especially that wipeout slider.

The 6-foot-1, 190 pound righty proved last year that he has the capability of being one of the best relief pitchers in college baseball. His strikeout rate is exactly what you want from a closer, and this past spring he was able to limit his walks.

It’s unclear if he could ever make the transition back to a starter, but at the very least he should be a solid arm out of the bullpen at the next level.