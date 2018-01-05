Niagara releases 2018 Schedule

NIAGARA UNIV., N.Y. – Niagara baseball head coach Rob McCoy has announced the Purple Eagles’ schedule for the 2018 season. Highlights of the schedule include matchups with Big Ten and ACC opponents, and the annual Battle of the Bridge series with crosstown rival Canisius.

“We’re excited about this year’s schedule,” said McCoy. “We have opponents from several solid conferences, including the ACC, Big Ten and Conference USA, as well as other very well-coached ball clubs. The schedule will challenge us week in and week out and prepare us for a tough conference slate. Our club is excited and ready for the challenge and are as prepared for it as any club we’ve had here.”

Niagara opens the season with a three-game series at Longwood University Feb. 23-25.

From March 2-4, the Purple Eagles will compete in the Army West Point Classic in Cary, North Carolina. Niagara will take on Boston College (March 2), Army (March 3) and Bryant (March 4).

The Purple Eagles will face Marshall for the second straight season March 9-11. The teams will play a four-game series. Following Marshall, NU will matchup with Big Ten opponent Michigan State. The Purple Eagles and the Spartans will play a four-game series March 15-18.

Niagara will play a doubleheader at St. Bonaventure on March 20 and will play a four-game series at Cornell March 24-25.

The Purple Eagles open conference play with a three-game series at Fairfield March 30-31.

Niagara hosts Iona for its home opener on the newly renovated Bobo Field April 7-8. NU will then host St. Bonaventure for a doubleheader April 10.

The Purple Eagles take on the defending MAAC champions Marist April 14-15 in Poughkeepsie and then take on Canisius on April 17.

Niagara returns home to host Monmouth April 21-22, before heading to Youngstown State on April 24.

Niagara and Canisius will play a single game at Sal Maglie Stadium in Niagara Falls on April 25. It will be Youth Day at the stadium and both teams will Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer.

The Purple Eagles head to Saint Peter’s for a three-game series April 28-29 and host Canisius for the final Battle of the Bridge game of the season on May 1.

Niagara closes out its road schedule at Quinnipiac May 5-6, before heading home for a six-game home stand against Rider (May 10-11) and Manhattan (May 17-18) to close out the regular season.

The MAAC Championships will be held May 23-27 at Richmond County Bank Ballpark, home of the Staten Island Yankees, in Staten Island, N.Y.

2018 Niagara Schedule