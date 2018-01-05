2018 Seattle Baseball Schedule Announced

Latest News
SEATTLE – (Jan. 5) There will once again be plenty of opportunities to see Redhawk baseball in action in 2018 as Head Coach Donny Harrel has announced the Seattle U 56-game schedule.

The Redhawks will play 35 times at home in 2018, beginning with their first eight games, and including the entire month of April.

Opening day will be at home for the second straight season as the Redhawks host University of the Pacific in a four-game set on Feb. 16-18. Rhode Island comes to Bannerwood Park in Bellevue, Wash., Feb. 23-25 for a second four-game set.

The Redhawks will then hit the road for a midweek match-up at Oregon (Feb. 27), three games at the Irish Classic in Kissimmee, Fla. (Mar. 2-4), and a single game at cross-town rival Washington (Mar. 6).

A home series against University of Albany (Mar. 9-11), followed by games at Portland (Mar. 13), versus Gonzaga (Mar. 14) and versus British Columbia (Mar. 17) prelude the start of Western Athletic Conference play. The Redhawks will start league action on the road at New Mexico State and Chicago State, then return to Bannerwood Park to host Northern Colorado (Apr. 6-9).

The UNC series begins a 16-game April homestand that will also includes match-ups against Air Force, Alcorn State, Washington, UTRGV, Washington State and CSU Bakersfield.

The Redhawks return to the road, traveling to face reigning WAC Tournament champion Sacramento State (May 4-6) and Utah Valley (May 11-13). They will host Portland for a pair of midweeks and close out the regular-season at home against Grand Canyon (May 17-19).

The WAC Tournament will again be contested at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz., and is scheduled to run May 23-27.

