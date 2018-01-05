2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 31. Adam Hill (South Carolina)

Coming in at 31 on our top 100 countdown is South Carolina right-handed pitcher Adam Hill.

He was the ranked as the eighth best high school prospect in South Carolina by Perfect Game coming out of high school.

The San Diego Padres took a shot on him in the 39th round of the MLB Draft, but they were unable to come to an agreement.

At South Carolina he went 7-0 as a freshman in 2016 with a 3.53 ERA in 14 starts and 66.1 innings pitched with 72 strikeouts, 28 walks, 49 hits and a 1.16 WHIP.

He received all the freshman accolades and immediately put himself on the map as a top college pitcher.

This past spring he lowered his ERA to 3.04 in 77 innings pitched (14 starts) with 87 strikeouts, 39 walks, 56 hits and a 1.23 WHIP.

In the summer he pitched in the Cape Cod League where he had a 2.77 ERA in 13 innings pitched (3 starts) with 7 strikeouts, 4 walks, 10 hits and a 1.08 WHIP.

The 6-foot-5, 210 pound righty has the look and feel of a major league ready pitcher. He enters the 2018 season ranked as the sixth best SEC prospect by Baseball America and D1Baseball, and the 15th best SEC prospect by Perfect Game.

Baseball America also ranks him as the 33rd best overall college prospect for the MLB Draft.

Hill has a fastball that gets on you quick, but more importantly he can control it on both sides of the plate. He also has a plus change-up that falls off the table at the last second.

I really love watching this guy pitch and think he has the ability to rise through the major league ranks quickly once drafted.