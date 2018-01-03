Stony Brook releases 2018 Schedule

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook baseball team unveiled its 2018 schedule that includes 27 home games at Joe Nathan Field as well as early road series against the defending National Champion University of Florida.

“Our players and coaching staff are really looking forward to the opportunities and challenges this upcoming season presents,” Stony Brook head coach Matt Senk said. “The schedule is highlighted by an unprecedented 15 home games in March and 27 total games scheduled at Nathan Field. It will not only be great for our players to experience but also for our fans to enjoy so much baseball action and hopefully winning baseball on campus.”

The Seawolves will open the slate with 10 games down south, including a four game series at Nicholls State of the Southland Conference to get the season underway on Feb. 16-19. Stony Brook will play three games in Virginia when they face familiar foes Iona and Sacred Heart at Norfolk State before they play the host school in a single game (Feb. 25). The southern swing closes out with a three game series against the 2017 National Champion Gators in Gainesville on March 2-4.

A 12 game home stand follows the trip south that gets underway when the Seawolves host Manhattan on March 6 at Joe Nathan Field. A three game series with Wagner is followed by midweek against Sacred Heart (March 13) before Stony Brook opens America East Conference play with three games against rival Binghamton (March 17-18).

The Seawolves will also host Manhattan again (March 20) and Quinnipiac for three games (March 24-25) during the home stand. The month of March closes out with a midweek game at LIU Brooklyn followed by a conference series against UMass Lowell at Stony Brook (March 30-31).

Stony Brook will also host UMBC (April 21-22) and Hartford (May 12-13) for conference series and will travel to Maine (April 7-8), UAlbany (April 14-15), Binghamton (April 28-29) and UMass Lowell (May 18-19) for conference play.

Single non-conference home games against Iona (April 3), Central Connecticut State (April 11), Sacred Heart (May 2), Bryant (May 4 and 6) and UMass Amherst (May 5), along with road games at Iona (April 17) and Fairfield (April 25) complete the schedule.

The 2018 America East Conference championship will take place May 23-27 at Mahaney Diamond in Orono, Maine, with the top six teams scheduled for a double-elimination tournament.

Senk and Seawolves return 20 players from last year’s squad that posted a 26-26 overall record, including 2017 first team All-America East Conference selections OF/DH Dylan Resk (Ardsley, N.Y.) and RHP Brian Herrmann (Northport, N.Y.). Second team selections 2B Brandon Janofsky (Jackson, N.J.) and RHP Aaron Pinto (West Covina, Calif.) along with All-Rookie team members OF/DH Michael Wilson (Colonia, N.J.) and RHP Greg Marino (Lake Grove, N.Y.) also return.

Since the Seawolves’ historic run to the College World Series in 2012 the program has continued its outstanding success with two America East regular season championships in 2014 and 2015, a conference tournament title and NCAA Regional appearance in 2015 and two more appearances in the conference tournament championship game (2014 and 2016). Stony Brook has also seen success at the Major League level with four alums having played at the Major League level, including current MLB players Travis Jankowski (San Diego Padres), Tom Koehler (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Nick Tropeano (Los Angeles Angels).

2018 Stony Brook Baseball Schedule