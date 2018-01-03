Latest News
Southern Miss loses Stony Brook series due to HB 1523

by Brian Foley January 3, 2018 0 comment

The Stony Brook baseball schedule was released today and does not include a series at Southern Miss. The Seawolves were scheduled to make the trip down to Hattiesburg but with the introduction of non-essential travel to Mississippi after the passage of HB 1523 which makes it legal for businesses to refuse service to anyone based on religious beliefs

Southern Mississippi head coach told Patrick McGee of The Sun Herald on losing the three game series and having to travel to Stephen F. Austin the following:

“I just hate losing the three home games,” USM head coach Scott Berry said. “I’m sure it’s going to cost us for sure. That’s three gates and everything that goes into a game day in terms of revenue.”

You can check out the full article by clicking here.

