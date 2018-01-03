Latest News
2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 33. Nick Sprengel (San Diego)
2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown2018 Top PlayersWest Coast Conference

2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 33. Nick Sprengel (San Diego)

by Jake Mastroianni January 3, 2018 0 comment

Coming in at number 33 on our top 100 countdown is San Diego left-handed pitcher Nick Sprengel.

As a freshman in 2016 his collegiate career didn’t get off to a great start as he posted a 5.92 ERA in 65.1 innings pitched (10 starts) with 70 strikeouts, 19 walks, 76 hits and a 1.45 WHIP.

He spent that summer in the Cape Cod League where had a solid 3.48 ERA in 20.2 innings pitched with 22 strikeouts, 5 walks, 21 hits and a 1.26 WHIP.

This past spring he really broke out as a prospect after going 9-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 82 innings pitched (14 starts) with 86 strikeouts, 33 walks, 77 hits and a 1.34 ERA.

The 6-foot-1, 185 pound lefty is a very projectable player with a solid frame and a smooth delivery.

He has a fastball that sits in the low 90s, but he can bump it up in to the mid-90s.

Sprengel has struck out well over a batter an inning through his college career with 156 strikeouts in 147.1 innings pitched. However, his career WHIP of 1.39 is a bit high. Scouts would love to see him improve his command as a junior in 2018 and work on keeping hitters off base.

Sprengel will be one of the top left-handed pitchers to come out of the college ranks in the 2018 MLB Draft.

