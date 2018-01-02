2018 CBD Season Preview: America East

Last year Binghamton dominated the regular season and conference play, but it was UMBC who made a run in the America East Tournament to represent the conference in the NCAA Tournament. Here is how we see things stacking up in the conference this year.

1. Binghamton (2017 Record: 30-13, 15-4):

Despite winning 30 games and finishing the regular season first in the America East Conference, they went two-and-out in the tournament. This will be a senior-heavy team in 2018 as they look to finish business this time around.

Lineup:

They return their top hitter from a year ago in senior shortstop Paul Rufo who hit .347. Sophomore third baseman Justin Drpich will also be back after hitting .330 last year with 5 home runs and 27 RBI. He was named to the AEC First Team and was a Freshman All-American. CJ Krowiak returns for his senior season in center field after leading the team with 43 runs scored in 2017 to go along with a .326 average as he was named to the AEC Second Team. Senior catcher Jason Agresti hit .320 in 147 at-bats with 5 home runs last year. Freshman outfielders Shane Marshall and Andrew Eng could get some playing time this year and help add depth.

Pitching:

They return their entire weekend rotation, led by AEC Pitcher of the Year Nick Gallagher who had a 2.67 ERA in 70.2 innings pitched with 58 strikeouts. A couple of seniors round out the starting rotation in Jake Wloczewski and left-handed pitcher Nick Wegmann. Wloczewski had a 3.19 ERA in 62 innings with 55 strikeouts, while Wegmann had a 3.27 ERA in 63.1 innings pitched with 43 strikeouts. A couple of freshman pitchers who could have an immediate impact in 2018 include Reid VanScoter and Luke Dziados.

2018 Outlook:

The one thing head coach Tim Sinicki mentioned for 2018 was health. Last year Binghamton lost three starters to season-ending injuries. With almost everyone back, this could be a big year for the Bearcats.

2. Stony Brook (2017 Record: 26-26, 12-10):

The Seawolves started the season 1-8, but quickly picked things up finishing with a winning record in the conference. They won their first game in the America East Tournament, but lost the next two games.

Lineup:

Head coach Matthew Senk said they will be leaning on their seniors in 2018 “in order to have a championship season.” That includes outfielder Andruw Gazzola and third baseman Bobby Honeyman in the starting lineup. Gazzola hit .304 last year in 171 at-bats, while Honeyman hit .267 with 23 RBI. Junior right-fielder Dylan Resk smashed 13 home runs and drove in 34 last year and should be a big bat in the lineup. Junior second baseman Brandon Janofsky should be back after hitting .290 with 11 stolen bases. They have a couple of big losses in center fielder Toby Handley – 2017 AEC Player of the Year — and first baseman Casey Baker, but those could be replaced by transfers Brandon Alamo and Christian Montes. Freshman Mike Palazzolo and Johnny Tuccillo could have an immediate impact in 2018 as well.

Pitching:

Seniors Aaron Pinto, Teddy Rodliff and Kevin Kernan return after solid 2017 campaigns. Pinto led the team with a 2.88 ERA in 40.2 innings pitched and 48 strikeouts. Rodliff had a 3.16 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched and 27 strikeouts, while Kernan had a 3.68 ERA in 44 innings with 39 strikeouts. Sophomore Brian Herrmann returns after earning First Team All-America East honors with a 3.46 ERA in 80.2 innings pitched and 54 strikeouts. Redshirt Sophomore Greg Marino made seven starts last year and had a 4.18 ERA in 60.1 innings pitched with 58 strikeouts. Freshman pitcher Nick Insognia is expected to have an immediate impact in 2018. The pitching staff should be very solid in 2018.

2018 Outlook:

“Our biggest area of improvement from last year needs to be winning significantly more one run games. This will happen with a commitment to doing all the little things correctly and possessing a positive mindset that allows you to succeed.” – Head Coach Matthew Senk

3. Albany (2017 Record: 26-26, 10-13)

Albany had a decent 2017 season winning 26 games, including their first two games of the America East Baseball Tournament before eventually being eliminated and missing out on the postseason.

Lineup:

Center fielder Connor Powers is back after hitting .323 with 31 runs scored, 3 home runs and 29 RBI. Travis Collins should be back at shortstop where he led the team with 10 home runs and 37 RBI a year ago. Kevin Donati led the team in hitting last year with a .327 average as the team’s primary designated hitter. He also scored 33 runs with 4 home runs, 34 RBI and a team-high 11 stolen bases. Left fielder Marc Wangenstein made the All-Rookie team after hitting 6 home runs and scoring 26 runs. A couple of freshman who could get some playing time in 2018 are infielders Ryan Hernandez, Chris Turco and Brad Malm.

Pitching:

The team’s closer from last year, Dominic Savino, returns after leading the team with a 2.48 ERA and 58 innings pitched to go along with 7 saves and 32 strikeouts. Jack McClure started 10 games for Albany last year and had a 2.70 ERA in 53.1 innings pitched with 35 strikeouts. They return a lot more quality innings from 2017 and should have a solid staff in 2018. One freshman to keep an eye on who could get some innings is Ben Brown.

2018 Outlook:

Assistant coach Jeff Kaier said the team hopes to improve defensively in 2018.

Albany losses a couple of guys from the top of the lineup, but returns some of their key players offensively, and almost all of their pitching staff. They could make a run at this thing in 2018.

4. Maine (2017 Record: 25-29, 8-12):

This past season Maine won just eight conference games, but fought their way to the America East Championship game after losing the first game of the tournament. They won four in a row before falling to the second seeded UMBC in the championship game.

Lineup:

Senior catcher Chris Bec returns after leading the team with a .340 average and 15 stolen bases, while playing in all 54 games. Shortstop Jeremy Pena led the team with 6 home runs and 39 runs scored last year to go along with a .319 average, 9 stolen bases and 32 RBI. Third baseman Danny Casals returns after enduring a season-ending injury halfway through 2017. First baseman Hernen Sardinas should have a larger impact in 2018 as well after hitting .254 with 2 home runs last year. Freshman infielder Ben Terwilliger could get some playing time this year. He hit .420 as a senior in high school. Maine hit .269 as a team last year and scored 4.9 runs per game. I expect about the same output in 2018.

Pitching:

Justin Courtney returns as the team’s top starting pitcher after posting a 3.92 ERA in 87.1 innings pitched (15 starts) with 67 strikeouts. They also return Nick Silva to the starting rotation after a solid 2017 season where he had an ERA of 4.64 in 64 innings pitched with 62 strikeouts. Sophomore Cody Laweryson had a big year out of the bullpen as a freshman with an ERA of 3.08 in 38 innings pitched with 40 strikeouts. Redshirt freshman Matt Geoggrion is expected to have an impact on the pitching staff in 2018.

2018 Outlook:

“Overall, we hope to improve offensively with runners in scoring position (RISP), and better our strikeouts/walks from the pitching side of things.” – Head Coach Nick Derba

The Black Bears are setup to have a big year in the America East.

5. UMASS-Lowell (2017 Record: 22-26, 10-13):

The River Hawks finished tied for fourth in the America East Conference, but were ineligible for the conference tournament after moving up from Division II.

Lineup:

Senior outfielder Colby Maiola returns after leading the team with a .331 average in 169 at-bats, 34 runs scored, 36 RBI and 14 stolen bases. Junior first baseman Steve Passatempo led the team with 7 home runs to go along with 29 runs scored, and 35 RBI. Outfielder Russ Olive is back for his junior season after hitting 5 home runs and driving in 25. Ben Prada and Oscar Marchena also return on the infield. Freshman shortstop Joey Castellanos and outfielder Vinnie Martin could have an immediate impact on a lineup that returns pretty much everyone from 2017.

Pitching:

The River Hawks return their top two starters from 2017 in senior Andrew Ryan and junior Collin Duffley. Ryan posted a 2.91 ERA in 74.1 innings pitched with 57 strikeouts, while Duffley had a 2.74 ERA in 69 innings with 71 strikeouts. Junior righty Nick Rand is back after leading the team with 6 saves last year to go along with a 3.42 ERA in 26.1 innings pitched with 31 strikeouts. UCONN transfer, junior Jack Riley, could have an immediate impact on the pitching staff, as well as freshman Henry Funaro.

2018 Outlook

A couple of areas head coach Ken Harring said he hopes the team improves upon in 2018 is defense and base running, which should help lead to a higher win total.

6. UMBC (2017 Record: 23-25, 11-9)

Last year UMBC won the America East Conference Tournament for the first time in school history with a 2-1 win in 10 innings against Maine. They advanced to the Wake Forest Regional where they went two-and-out.

Lineup:

A couple of big losses from 2017 are Andrew Casali and Hunter Dolshun from the lineup. Both hit over .330 last year and scored over 30 runs each. Christian Torres was a Freshman All-American at third base according to Collegiate Baseball News after hitting .276 in 163 at-bats with 30 RBI. Outfielder Raven Beeman returns for his junior season after hitting .305 a year ago with 3 home runs. Collin Stack will also be back in the outfield as a senior after hitting .318 in 2017 with 25 runs scored. Zach Bright should take over full-time catching duties after hitting .311 in 103 at-bats last year. So even after losing their top two hitters from last year, this lineup should be very solid again in 2018.

Pitching:

They lose possibly their most dynamic pitcher from 2017 in Michael Austin who had a 4.75 ERA in a team-high 66.2 innings pitched. Matt Chanin and Mitch Wilson should return to the weekend rotation. Chanin had an ERA of 4.87 in 64.2 innings pitched last year, while Wilson had a 6.46 ERA in 46 innings pitched. Redshirt Sophomore Stepehn Schoch is expected to be a big part of the UMBC bullpen this year. He pitched 26.1 scoreless innings in the Cal Ripkin League this past summer with 33 strikeouts and 4 saves. He finished the summer in the Cape Cod League where he had a 2.84 ERA in 6.1 innings pitched with 7 strikeouts.

2018 Outlook:

“It’s hard to improve on a second place finish and ultimately winning a championship. I think the biggest area to improve upon is to win the first game of each conference series. We would like to be a little more consistent in pitching during mid-week games.” – UMBC head coach Bob Mumma

7. Hartford (2017 Record: 20-30, 8-13):

Last year did not go as planned for coach Blood and Harford, but they look to get things going this year with a lot of seniors returning.

Lineup:

They lose David MacKinnon who was the only player to play in all 50 games last year. Center fielder Ashton Bardzell returns for his junior season after hitting .343 in 181 at-bats with 33 runs scored and a team-high 9 home runs and 43 RBI. Junior Chris Sullivan and senior Nick Campana should round out the outfield. Campana hit .307 with 42 runs scored and a team-high 11 stolen bases. Freshman outfielder John Thrasher could have an immediate impact. Transfer Drew Holtgrieve could get the starting job at catcher. There are some holes to fill around the infield outside of senior TJ Ward at third base, but the top of the lineup should be solid.

Pitching:

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Nate Florence returns to the starting rotation after posting a 5.23 ERA in 53.1 innings pitched last year with 42 strikeouts. Junior Seth Pinkerton led the team with a 4.05 ERA in 33.1 innings pitched last year with 4 saves. Pinkerton didn’t start a game last year, but may be forced into the rotation. Coach Blood mentions senior Jake Regula and junior Billy DeVito as a couple of pitchers he expects to have an impact in 2018. A couple of freshman pitchers to keep an eye on are left-hander Nick Dombkowski and right-hander Jarod Norcross-Plourde.

2018 Outlook:

The one area coach Blood emphasized as an area for improvement in 2018 is pitching. They had a team ERA of 7.29 in 2018 and didn’t have a single pitcher with an ERA under four. Coach Blood said that will change in 2018.

2018 Preseason All-America East Team

C: Chris Bec (Maine)

1B: Steve Passatempo (UMASS-Lowell)

2B: Brandon Janofsky (Stony Brook)

SS: Jeremy Pena (Maine)

3B: Justin Drpich (Binghamton),

OF: CJ Krowiak (Binghamton)

OF: Connor Powers (Albany)

OF: Colby Maiola (UMASS-Lowell)

DH: Dylan Resk (Stony Brook)

DH: Kevin Donati (Albany)

SP: Collin Duffley (UMASS-Lowell)

SP: Nick Gallagher (Binghamton)

SP: Jake Wloczewski (Binghamton)

SP: Brian Herrmann (Stony Brook)

SP: Andrew Ryan (UMASS-Lowell)

RP: Stepehn Schoch (UMBC)

RP: Dominic Savino (Albany)

RP: Nick Rand (UMASS-Lowell)

Honorable Mention:

SS – Paul Rufo (Binghamton)

SS – Travis Collins (Albany)

3B – Christian Torres (UMBC)

OF – Andruw Gazzola (Stony Brook)

SP – Matt Chanin (UMBC)

RP – Teddy Rodliff (Stony Brook)