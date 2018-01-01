Latest News
2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 35. Carlos Cortes (South Carolina)

by Brian Foley January 1, 2018 0 comment

College Baseball Daily continues our Top 100 countdown with number 35 Carlos Cortes of South Carolina.

The sophomore hails from Oviedo, Florida where he attended Lake Howell High School. He was selected out of the 20th round by the New York Mets after hitting .395 with 19 runs scored and 17 RBI and picking up three saves as a senior in high school.

In his freshman season with the Gamecocks, he hit .286 (48-for-168) with 27 runs scored, nine doubles, a triple, a team-high 12 homers and 41 RBIs. He had a .565 slugging percentage with a .368 on-base percentage. He was named to the 2017 All-SEC Freshman Team and the 2017 SEC Tournament Team.

He spent the summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox where he appeared in 45 games with a .267 batting average, five homers, and 24 RBI.

You can check out the rest of our Top 100 by clicking here.

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.

He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.

He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

