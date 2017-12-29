2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 36. Jake McCarthy (Virginia)

We continue our top 100 countdown with Virginia outfielder Jake McCarthy at number 36.

He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 23rd round of the 2015 MLB Draft, but turned down the big leagues to play for Virginia.

In his freshman season in 2016 he played in just six games before suffering a season ending injury when he tore two ligaments in his right big toe after colliding with the center field wall.

In his limited time he collected 7 hits, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, 5 strikeouts and 1 walk.

Back healthy in 2017 he showed why he’s one of the best hitters in college by collecting a .338 average in 237 at-bats with 57 runs scored, 11 doubles, ,7 triples, 5 home runs, 36 RBI, 27 stolen bases, 35 strikeouts and 26 walks.

This past summer he played with the U.S. Collegiate National Team. He also played nine games in the Cape Code League where he hit .387 in 31 at-bats with 11 runs scored, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 6 RBI, 5 stolen bases, 8 strikeouts and 2 walks.

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound outfielder is one of the best left-handed bats in college. He has a very easy swing with little movement, helping him to create a lot of contact.

He barely takes his front foot off the ground and puts it down early. Despite that, he’s able to generate some good pop.

But with his speed, you just want McCarthy to put the ball in play, and he has a swing that allows him to do that on a consistent basis.