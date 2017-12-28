2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 37. Davis Martin (Texas Tech)

At number 37 on our countdown is Texas Tech right-handed pitcher Davis Martin.

The 6-foot-2, 215 pound junior has put together back-to-back solid years for the Red Raiders, setting himself up to be a high draft pick in 2018.

As a freshman in 2016 he went 10-1 with a 2.52 ERA in 89.1 innings pitched with 61 strikeouts. He also made five appearances out of the bullpen and even picked up 2 saves. Martins posted a WHIP of 1.14 giving up 75 hits and 27 walks.

That season he helped Texas Tech advance to the College World Series and he helped win their first ever CWS game by blanking the Gators over 7 innings and only allowing 3 hits and 3 walks with 3 strikeouts.

He was cruising right along in his sophomore season with a 2.57 ERA in his first six starts. But elbow tightness kept him out for nearly two months.

Martin did return for the postseason to make three starts (one in the Big 12 Tournament and two in the regionals), but he never lasted more than 4.1 innings and clearly wasn’t 100 percent.

He has a very solid frame to be a durable starting pitcher, and an easy delivery that isn’t max effort on every pitch.

Martin is dangerous to hitters because he can cut his fastball to both sides of the plate — one tailing in and one away from a right-handed hitter.

All reports indicate that Martin looked healthy in the fall and back to his former self. If that’s the case this spring, he and Texas Tech are in for a big year.