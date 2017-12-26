Notable Summer League Performances from the Patriot League, SoCon and Summit League

Mitch Ellis: Third Base – 6’1” – 195 – B/R – 2018 Senior – West Coast League – 55 games, 201 at-bats, .264 average, 32 runs scored, 11 doubles, 1 home run, 33 RBI, 22 walks, 25 strikeouts and 5 stolen bases.

James Bleming: Third Base – 6’0 – 200 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League – 28 games, 106 at-bats, .330 average, 27 runs scored, 10 home runs, 34 RBI, 15 walks, 25 strikeouts and 10 stolen bases.