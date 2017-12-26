Notable Summer League Performances from the Patriot League, SoCon and Summit League

Latest News
by Jake Mastroianni December 26, 2017 0 comment

Patriot League

Bucknell

Marc Chernin: Catcher – 5’10” – 180 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League – C/3B – 28 games, 87 at-bats, .368 average, 19 runs scored, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 8 RBI, 15 walks, 18 strikeouts and 6 stolen bases.

 

Lehigh

Ryan Malloy: Outfield – 6’1” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League – 37 games, 131 at-bats, .328 average, 24 runs scored, 6 doubles, 5 home runs, 31 RBI, 11 walks, 15 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

James Bleming: Third Base – 6’0 – 200 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League – 28 games, 106 at-bats, .330 average, 27 runs scored, 10 home runs, 34 RBI, 15 walks, 25 strikeouts and 10 stolen bases.

Jason Reynolds: Pitcher – 6’3” – 205 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League – 12 games, 8 starts, 42 innings pitched, 2.79 ERA, 55 strikeouts, 16 walks and 35 hits.

 

 

SoCon

UNCG

Devin Ruiz: Outfield/First Base – 6’2” – 210 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League – 29 games, 100 at-bats, .360 average, 29 runs scored, 9 home runs, 31 RBI, 16 walks and 25 strikeouts.

 

The Summit Conference

Omaha

Cal Hehnke: Pitcher – 6’3” – 215 – L/R – 2018 Junior – West Coast League – 13 games, 9 starts, 61 innings pitched, 3.69 ERA, 59 strikeouts, 20 walks and 66 hits.

Adam Gadsden: Shorstop – 6’0” – 175 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Freshman – Corn Belt – 27 games, 76 at-bats, .355 average, 11 runs scored, 3 doubles, 9 RBI, 5 walks and 10 strikeouts

Josh Scribner: Catcher – 6’3” – 215 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Corn Belt – 21 games, 63 at-bats, .349 average, 4 doubles, 13 RBI, 19 runs scored, 10 walks and 6 strikeouts.

 

Western Illinois

Mitch Ellis: Third Base – 6’1” – 195 – B/R – 2018 Senior – West Coast League – 55 games, 201 at-bats, .264 average, 32 runs scored, 11 doubles, 1 home run, 33 RBI, 22 walks, 25 strikeouts and 5 stolen bases.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

