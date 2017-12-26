2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 39. Sean Hjelle (Kentucky)

We hope every had a great Christmas, but now we continue our top 100 countdown with Kentucky ace Sean Hjelle.

As a freshman for Kentucky in 2016 he posted a 3.74 ERA in 21 appearances out of the bullpen. He struck out 29 and walked 11 in 21.2 innings pitched. After the season he was named the All-SEC Freshman Team and was a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

That following summer he played in the Perfect Game Collegiate League where he had a 3.07 ERA in 8 starts and 44 innings pitched with 42 strikeouts and 12 walks.

That led to a breakout sophomore season for Hjelle that led to him being named the 2017 SEC Pitcher of the Year. He posted a 3.89 ERA in 108.2 innings pitched with 102 strikeouts and just 33 walks.

The 6-foot-11, 215 pound right-handed pitcher enters the 2018 season as one of the top pitching prospects in the country.

You can see from the video that is a very tall, lanky right-handed with a cross-body delivery.

His fastball is able to get on hitters quick. I watched him pitched several times in 2017 and he just knows how to get hitters out. I wasn’t as blown away by his stuff as I was hit ability to get hitters our and work deep into games.

We’ll see how he follows up a breakout sophomore season as he tries to move up into the first round of the MLB Draft.