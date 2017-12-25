Latest News
Home 2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown 2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 40. Braden Shewmake (Texas A&M)
2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown2018 Top PlayersSEC

2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 40. Braden Shewmake (Texas A&M)

by Brian Foley December 25, 2017 0 comment

College Baseball Daily continues our countdown to the start of the season today with Number 40 in our Top 100 Braden Shewmake of Texas A&M.

The sophomore to be is a 6’4 infielder from Wylie, Texas where he attended Wylie East High School. He had an outstanding career there where he was a four year letter winner. As a senior, he hit .495 with 28 RBI while being named All-State by the Collin Street Bakery/Texas SportsWriters Association.

His freshman season with the Aggies saw him hit .348 while playing every game in the middle infield. He spent the summer with the USA Baseball program where he played a utility role appearing in 17 games (13 starts) hitting only .209 with six RBI.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.

He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.

He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

You may also like

Ziomek impresses at Vandy

October 20, 2010

Yarmouth-Dennis evens Cape League Championship Series with 2-1...

August 12, 2010

Yale shocks South Carolina

March 11, 2008

World University Games Preview: USA

July 18, 2008

Wichita State names Todd Butler as Head Coach

June 16, 2013

Who is going to make 2009 CWS?

July 2, 2008

Who has the Worst Uniforms in College Baseball?

September 6, 2011

White Sox ink first-round pick Gordon Beckham

August 13, 2008

WhenItStrikesMe.com Quick Hits from Nashville Regional

June 4, 2011

WhenItStrikesMe.com Quick Hits from Nashville Regional

June 5, 2011