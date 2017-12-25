2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 40. Braden Shewmake (Texas A&M)

College Baseball Daily continues our countdown to the start of the season today with Number 40 in our Top 100 Braden Shewmake of Texas A&M.

The sophomore to be is a 6’4 infielder from Wylie, Texas where he attended Wylie East High School. He had an outstanding career there where he was a four year letter winner. As a senior, he hit .495 with 28 RBI while being named All-State by the Collin Street Bakery/Texas SportsWriters Association.

His freshman season with the Aggies saw him hit .348 while playing every game in the middle infield. He spent the summer with the USA Baseball program where he played a utility role appearing in 17 games (13 starts) hitting only .209 with six RBI.