Latest News
Home Big South Interview with Liberty’s Scott Jackson
Big SouthInterviews with Coaches

Interview with Liberty’s Scott Jackson

by Brian Foley December 22, 2017 0 comment

Nick Smith of the Liberty Flames Sports Network recently did an interview with Flames baseball coach Scott Jackson to recap the Fall season with the squad. You can check out the interview below.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.

He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.

He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

You may also like

Zags, Temple, Illinois, UMass, TCU and Liberty pick...

May 3, 2008

Wright State Looking to Win Horizon League Again

February 2, 2012

WREK talks with GT’s Danny Hall

February 16, 2010

WMU’s Billy Gernon talks 2012 Schedule

January 10, 2012

Winthrop’s Joe Hudak relieved as Head Coach

July 1, 2010

Winthrop releases 2012 Schedule

September 29, 2011

Winthrop Hires Clemson’s Tom Riginos As New Head...

July 30, 2010

Willie Stewart Resigns at UNC-Asheville

June 1, 2009

Whitting’s weekend reaction from Minute Maid Park

March 4, 2012

Western Kentucky adds Brendan Dougherty to Coaching Staff

August 4, 2011