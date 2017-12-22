2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 41. Tyler Holton (Florida State)

College Baseball continues our countdown until the start of the 2018 season with number 41 Florida State junior left-handed pitcher Tyler Holton.

The Tallahassee, Florida native attended Lincoln High School where he went 6-2 record with a 0.74 ERA in 47.1 innings with 64 strikeouts and giving up 26 hits. He was an accomplished hitter also with a .338 batting average, 37 RBI and 10 home runs.

As a freshman at Florida State, he made 18 appearances on the mound (ten starts) going 3-4 with a 2.79 ERA and leading the team in strikeouts with 84. He doubled as a hitter having 28 at-bats with a .389 on base percentage.

His sophomore season saw him break out going 10-3 with an ERA of 2.34 in 18 starts. He had 141 strikeouts to only 31 walks while holding batters to a batting average of .178. The Marlins selected him in the 35th round but he decided to come back.

He spent the summer of 2017 with the USA National Team where he made four starts going 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA.

You can check out the rest of the Top 100 by clicking here.