2018 Preseason Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Division 3 Poll Released

The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has released their 2018 Division 3 Preseason Poll. Leading the way is Cortland State followed by Cal Lutheran, Keystone, North Central, and UMass Boston. You can check out the rest of the Top 40 below.

Rank Team (2017 Final Record) Points

1. Cortland St., NY (38-9) 283

2. Cal. Lutheran, CA (40-11) 281

3. Keystone, PA (33-15) 279

4. North Central, IL (31-18) 276

5. UMass Boston, MA (38-12) 273

6. Concordia Chicago, IL (34-13) 270

7. Texas-Dallas, TX (33-11) 268

8. St. Thomas, MN (29-18) 267

9. Wooster, OH (36-10) 262

10. Roanoke, VA (35-19) 258

11. Southern Maine, ME (34-13) 255

12. Centenary, LA (35-10) 252

13. Washington & Jefferson, PA (42-13) 248

14. Birmingham-Southern, AL (39-10) 247

15. Oswego St., NY (32-11) 244

16. Shenandoah, VA (41-10) 241

17. Johns Hopkins, MD (38-8) 239

18. Wisconsin-Whitewater, WI (36-9) 236

19. Texas-Tyler, TX (39-9) 235

20. Salisbury, MD (35-11) 233

21. Ithaca, NY (30-13) 230

22. New Jersey (32-13) 229

23. St. Scholastica, MN (34-10) 227

24. Salve Regina, RI (36-12) 225

25. St. John Fisher, NY (31-12) 221

26. Tufts, MA (30-10-1) 219

27. Wheaton, MA (27-17) 218

28. Arcadia, PA (33-13) 215

29. Wartburg, IA (33-14) 213

30. Concordia, TX (31-18) 211

31. La Roche, PA (34-10) 210

32. Chapman, CA (26-14) 208

33. Babson, MA (29-15) 205

34. Linfield, OR (30-15) 201

35. LaGrange, GA (40-6) 199

36. Rowan, NJ (29-18) 197

37. Rhodes, TN (27-21) 194

38. Wisconsin-La Crosse (31-19) 190

39. Adrian, MI (34-13) 188

40. Rochester Inst. of Tech., NY (33-9) 185

Also Receiving Votes: Macalester (MN), Washington (MO), Redlands (CA), Case Western Reserve (OH), Suffolk (MA), Kalamazoo (MI), Castleton (VT), Trinity (TX), Alvernia (PA), DeSales (PA), Westfield St. (MA), DePauw (IN), Penn State Behrend (PA), Catholic (DC), Earlham (IN), Bethel (MN), Augustana (IL), Otterbein (OH), St. Norbert (WI), Trinity (CT), Rutgers-Newark (NJ), Suffolk (MA), Christopher Newport (VA), Misericordia (PA), Susquehanna (PA), Haverford (PA), Kean (NJ), Texas Lutheran (TX), Randolph-Macon (VA), Marietta (OH), Saint John’s (MN), Methodist (NC), Mount Union (OH).