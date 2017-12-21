Latest News
2018 Preseason Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Division 3 Poll Released

by Brian Foley December 21, 2017 1 comment

The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has released their 2018 Division 3 Preseason Poll. Leading the way is Cortland State followed by Cal Lutheran, Keystone, North Central, and UMass Boston. You can check out the rest of the Top 40 below. 

 

Rank Team (2017 Final Record) Points
1. Cortland St., NY (38-9) 283
2. Cal. Lutheran, CA (40-11) 281
3. Keystone, PA (33-15) 279
4. North Central, IL (31-18) 276
5. UMass Boston, MA (38-12) 273
6. Concordia Chicago, IL (34-13) 270
7. Texas-Dallas, TX (33-11) 268
8. St. Thomas, MN (29-18) 267
9. Wooster, OH (36-10) 262
10. Roanoke, VA (35-19) 258
11. Southern Maine, ME (34-13) 255
12. Centenary, LA (35-10) 252
13. Washington & Jefferson, PA (42-13) 248
14. Birmingham-Southern, AL (39-10) 247
15. Oswego St., NY (32-11) 244
16. Shenandoah, VA (41-10) 241
17. Johns Hopkins, MD (38-8) 239
18. Wisconsin-Whitewater, WI (36-9) 236
19. Texas-Tyler, TX (39-9) 235
20. Salisbury, MD (35-11) 233
21. Ithaca, NY (30-13) 230
22. New Jersey (32-13) 229
23. St. Scholastica, MN (34-10) 227
24. Salve Regina, RI (36-12) 225
25. St. John Fisher, NY (31-12) 221
26. Tufts, MA (30-10-1) 219
27. Wheaton, MA (27-17) 218
28. Arcadia, PA (33-13) 215
29. Wartburg, IA (33-14) 213
30. Concordia, TX (31-18) 211
31. La Roche, PA (34-10) 210
32. Chapman, CA (26-14) 208
33. Babson, MA (29-15) 205
34. Linfield, OR (30-15) 201
35. LaGrange, GA (40-6) 199
36. Rowan, NJ (29-18) 197
37. Rhodes, TN (27-21) 194
38. Wisconsin-La Crosse (31-19) 190
39. Adrian, MI (34-13) 188
40. Rochester Inst. of Tech., NY (33-9) 185

Also Receiving Votes: Macalester (MN), Washington (MO), Redlands (CA), Case Western Reserve (OH), Suffolk (MA), Kalamazoo (MI), Castleton (VT), Trinity (TX), Alvernia (PA), DeSales (PA), Westfield St. (MA), DePauw (IN), Penn State Behrend (PA), Catholic (DC), Earlham (IN), Bethel (MN), Augustana (IL), Otterbein (OH), St. Norbert (WI), Trinity (CT), Rutgers-Newark (NJ), Suffolk (MA), Christopher Newport (VA), Misericordia (PA), Susquehanna (PA), Haverford (PA), Kean (NJ), Texas Lutheran (TX), Randolph-Macon (VA), Marietta (OH), Saint John’s (MN), Methodist (NC), Mount Union (OH).

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.

He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.

He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

  • D3 baseball dork

    Don’t sleep on Marietta in 2018. Lot of talent coming back and somehow added three freshman 6’3”+ throwing 86+. If they develop, could be a tough out.