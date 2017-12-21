2018 Preseason Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Division 2 Poll Released

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has put out their 2018 Preseason Top 40 Poll. Leading the way is Delta State followed by Tampa, St. Thomas Aquinas, Colorado Mesa and West Chester. You can check out the rest of the top 40 below.
Rank Team (2017 Final Record) Points
1. Delta St. (45-13) 629
2. Tampa (41-10) 626
3. St. Thomas Aquinas (44-17) 624
4. Colorado Mesa (50-12) 622
5. West Chester (44-11) 618
6. California Baptist (35-18) 616
7. U.C. San Diego (44-19) 613
8. Southern New Hampshire (43-11) 611
9. Chico St. (45-11) 605
10. Mercyhurst (38-8) 602
11. Northwood, MI (46-13) 597
12. Nova Southeastern (35-18) 594
13. Southern Indiana (32-21) 590
14. Cal. Poly Pomona (34-22) 589
15. Dixie St. (39-14-1) 586
16. Quincy (37-23) 583
17. Lindenwood (40-20) 580
18. Catawba (40-17) 577
19. Florida Southern (35-17) 574
20. Mount Olive (48-10) 572
21. UNC Pembroke (41-17) 568
22. Georgia College (35-15) 565
23. North Georgia (46-12) 562
24. Point Loma Nazarene (32-17) 559
25. Azusa Pacific (42-12) 557
26. Minnesota St. (46-11) 554
27. Millersville (33-19) 552
Seton Hill (36-20) 552
28. Central Oklahoma (37-21-1) 549
29. Emporia St. (42-13) 547
30. Angelo St. (43-15) 545
31. St. Cloud St. (41-18) 542
32. Lubbock Christian (38-16) 539
33. Belmont Abbey (37-17) 537
34. S.C.-Aiken (40-15) 534
35. Southern Arkansas (39-16) 527
West Texas A&M (36-18) 527
36. New Haven (31-13) 525
37. Winston Salem St. (39-19) 523
38. Wayne St., MI (34-21) 520
39. Drury (37-20) 517
40. Arkansas-Ft. Smith (35-22) 514
Receiving Votes: Cal. St. Monterey Bay, Northwest Nazarene, Western Oregon, Grand Valley St., Ashland, Davenport, Missouri S&T, Arkansas Monticello, Missouri Western, Central Missouri, Henderson St., Columbus St., North Greenville, Lincoln Memorial, St. Edward’s, Texas A&M Kingsville, St. Mary’s (TX), Tarleton St., Colorado School Of Mines, Slippery Rock, Winston Salem St., Shippensburg, Shepherd, Lock Haven, California (PA), West Alabama, Lynn, West Florida, North Alabama, Valdosta St., Florida Tech., Franklin Pierce, Le Moyne, Felician, Wilmington, Southern Connecticut, Pace, Long Island Post, Rogers St., Lander, Oklahoma Baptist, Augustana, Missouri-St. Louis, Francis Marion, Lee, Indianapolis, Illinois-Springfield.