2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 42. Jake Magnum (Mississippi State)

College Baseball Daily continues our countdown to the start of the 2018 season today with number 42 in Mississippi State’s Jake Magnum. The junior from Pearl, Mississippi has been an outstanding player for the Bulldogs picking up several conference and national honors.

As a freshman in 2016, Magnum was named the SEC Freshman of the Year while being a consensus Freshman All-American after hitting .408 including a 13 game hitting steak. He was even better in SEC play checking in at .437. As a sophomore in 2017, he slide back to earth somewhat but finished third on the team with a .324 average and 26 RBI.

You can check out the rest of the 100 by clicking here.