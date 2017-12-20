Latest News
CSU Bakersfield releases 2018 Schedule

by Brian Foley December 20, 2017 0 comment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – The CSU Bakersfield baseball team has released their 2018 schedule and the Roadrunners will open the season at home with a four game homestand starting Friday, Feb. 16 against UC Davis.

The `Runners will play a three game set against UC Davis and then finish their opening homestand with one game against St. Mary’s on Monday, Feb. 19.

CSUB is coming off a remarkable 32-24 third place finish in the Western Athletic Conference in 2017 under CSUB interim Head Coach Jeremy Beard. Yes, third place is remarkable. So remarkable that it is now just Head Coach Jeremy Beard. In 2016, the `Runners went 19-37.

The `Runners first road trip of the season will be a four game set at California, including a doubleheader, played Feb. 23-25.

Coach Beard said, “We look forward to playing another challenging schedule competing against six different conferences, including 14 games against Big West and Pac-12 schools. Our guys will be tested on the road early against top tier programs.”

CSUB will open WAC play on the road at UTRGV for a three game set from March 23-25. The `Runners will open up conference play at home against WAC regular season runner-up New Mexico State on April 6.

The `Runners will host defending WAC regular season Champion Grand Canyon May 4-6 in a three game homestand. CSUB will finish the regular season on May 19 at home against WAC rival Chicago State before heading to the WAC Tournament in Mesa, AZ from May 23-27.

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.

He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.

He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

