2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 43. Jimmy Herron (Duke)

by Brian Foley December 20, 2017 0 comment

College Baseball Daily continues our countdown to the start of the 2018 season today with number 43 Duke’s Jimmy Herron.

The junior checks in at 6’1 and 195 and has been an integral part of the Duke Blue Devils lineup hitting .324 with 22 RBI and stealing 24 bases in 28 attempts as a freshman. He continued to put up solid numbers as a sophomore with a .326 average with five homers and 29 RBI.

He was drafted after his sophomore year by the New York Yankees in the 31st round but decided to return for his junior campaign to see if he can improve his draft stock in the upcoming season.

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.

He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.

He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

