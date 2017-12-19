Latest News
Home Atlantic 10 Notable Summer League Performances from the Atlantic 10
Atlantic 10

Notable Summer League Performances from the Atlantic 10

by Jake Mastroianni December 19, 2017 0 comment

Fordham

Alvin Melendez: Outfielder – 6’0” – 180 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League – 44 games, 160 at-bats, .350 average, 35 runs scored, 9 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBI, 20 walks, 20 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases. Also, 8 games, 10 innings pitched, 1.80 ERA, 3 saves, 17 strikeouts, 3 walks and 7 hits as a pitcher.

 

George Mason

Logan Driscoll: Third Base – 6’1” – 195 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 46 games, 186 at-bats, .312 average, 30 runs scored, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs, 36 RBI, 20 walks, 24 strikeouts and 8 stolen bases.

 

George Washington

Dom D’Alessandro: First Base – 6’1” – 223 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League – Won MVP and Slugging Award – 36 games, 147 at-bats, .361 average, 33 runs scored, 6 doubles, 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 11 walks and 29 strikeouts.

Isaiah Pasteur: Outfielder – 6’2” – 189 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 32 games, 109 at-bats, .303 average, 22 runs scored, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 15 RBI, 15 walks, 22 strikeouts and 20 stolen bases.

 

Saint Louis

Miller Hogan:  Pitcher – 6’2” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod Baseball League – 6 games, 5 starts, 25 innings pitched, 1.08 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 7 walks and 14 hits.

Ryan Lefner: Pitcher – 6’1” – 190 – R/R/ – 2018 Junior – Coastal Plain League – 16 games, 32.1 innings pitched, 2.78 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 21 hits and 10 walks.

 

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zags, Temple, Illinois, UMass, TCU and Liberty pick...

May 3, 2008

Xavier releases 2014 Schedule

October 28, 2013

Xavier releases 2013 Schedule

October 17, 2012

Xavier releases 2010 Schedule

January 5, 2010

Xavier Baseball Inks Five During Signing Period

November 25, 2008

Xavier Announces 2009 Schedule

December 10, 2008

Wright State, Saint Louis Release 2010 Schedules

August 31, 2009

Wilmington, Northeastern, Temple, and UMass pick up wins

April 20, 2008

Will Schierholz joins Saint Louis Coaching Staff

October 19, 2017

Who has the Worst Uniforms in College Baseball?

September 6, 2011