Notable Summer League Performances from the Atlantic 10

Fordham

Alvin Melendez: Outfielder – 6’0” – 180 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League – 44 games, 160 at-bats, .350 average, 35 runs scored, 9 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBI, 20 walks, 20 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases. Also, 8 games, 10 innings pitched, 1.80 ERA, 3 saves, 17 strikeouts, 3 walks and 7 hits as a pitcher.

George Mason

Logan Driscoll: Third Base – 6’1” – 195 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 46 games, 186 at-bats, .312 average, 30 runs scored, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs, 36 RBI, 20 walks, 24 strikeouts and 8 stolen bases.

George Washington

Dom D’Alessandro: First Base – 6’1” – 223 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League – Won MVP and Slugging Award – 36 games, 147 at-bats, .361 average, 33 runs scored, 6 doubles, 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 11 walks and 29 strikeouts.

Isaiah Pasteur: Outfielder – 6’2” – 189 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 32 games, 109 at-bats, .303 average, 22 runs scored, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 15 RBI, 15 walks, 22 strikeouts and 20 stolen bases.

Saint Louis

Miller Hogan: Pitcher – 6’2” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod Baseball League – 6 games, 5 starts, 25 innings pitched, 1.08 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 7 walks and 14 hits.

Ryan Lefner: Pitcher – 6’1” – 190 – R/R/ – 2018 Junior – Coastal Plain League – 16 games, 32.1 innings pitched, 2.78 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 21 hits and 10 walks.