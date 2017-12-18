Notable Summer League Performances from the American Athletic Conference

Houston

Connor Hollis: Infield – 5’10” – 170 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Northwoods League – 49 games, 179 at-bats, .374 average, 58 runs scored, 8 doubles, 1 home run, 20 RBI, 30 walks, 18 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases.

UCF

Anthony George: Catcher – 5’10” – 190 – 2018 Junior – Florida Collegiate Summer League – 29 games, 97 at-bats, .289 average, 16 runs scored, 4 home runs, 15 RBI, 11 walks, 19 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.

Ray Alejo: Outfield – 6’0” – 170 – 2018 Redshirt Sophomore – Florida Collegiate Summer League – 30 games, 109 at-bats, .367 average, 24 runs scored, 4 doubles, 4 home runs, 19 RBI, 17 walks, 38 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases.

David Litchfield: Pitcher – 6’0” – 175 – 2018 Sophomore – Florida Collegiate Summer League – 14 games, 2 starts, 35 innings pitched, 1.29 ERA, 2 saves, 25 strikeouts, 7 walks and 21 hits.

Matthew Mika: Second Base – 5’10” – 180 – 2018 Junior – Northwoods League – 59 games, 229 at-bats, .336 average, 55 runs scored, 14 doubles, 5 home runs, 37 RBI, 31 walks, 21 strikeouts and 27 stolen bases.

South Florida

David Villar: Third Base – 6’0” – 205 – 2018 Junior – Northwoods League – 60 games, 239 at-bats, .305 average, 49 runs scored, 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 50 RBI, 23 walks and 60 strikeouts.

UCONN

Troy Stefanski: Outfield – 6’0” – 186 – L/R – 2018 Senior – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 50 games, 169 at-bats, .290 average, 32 runs scored, 13 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 27 RBI, 21 walks, 30 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.

Jacob Wallace: Pitcher – 6’1” – 179 – R/R – 2018 Freshman – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 16 games, 1 start, 21.1 innings pitched, 2 saves, 25 strikeouts, 14 walks and 11 hits.

Wichita State

Luke Ritter: Infielder – 6’0” – 190 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Calif. League – 29 games, 88 at-bats, .364 average, 15 runs scored, 2 home runs, 13 RBI, 16 walks, 16 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases.

Alec Bohm: First Base – 6’5” – 220 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod League – 42 games, 165 at-bats, .358 average, 12 doubles, 5 home runs, 28 RBI, 15 walks and 22 strikeouts.

Greyson Jenista: Outfield – 6’4” – 220 – L/R – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod League – 42 games, 154 at-bats, .318 average, 49 runs scored, 4 doubles, 3 home runs, 18 RBI, 18 walks, 27 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.

Jacob Katzfey: First Base – 6’3” – 190 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Florida Collegiate Summer League – 39 games, 134 at-bats, .336 average, 24 runs scored, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs, 34 RBI, 12 walks, 22 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.