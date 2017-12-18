2018 Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-Americans Announced

FROM COLLEGIATE BASEBALL NEWSPAPER PRESS RELEASE

The 2018 Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans feature a remarkable mix of talented NCAA Division I baseball players across the USA.

The first team All-Americans include five starting pitchers who struck out over 100 batters each last season. LHP/DH Tyler Holton of Florida St. led all first teamers with 144 strikeouts. He is expected to be a first round pick in the MLB Draft next June with a good season.

OF Seth Beer of Clemson is projected as the Player of The Year by Collegiate Baseball in 2018. Two seasons ago as a freshman, he was the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of The Year. Last season, he hit 16 homers with 17 doubles and 53 RBI. He also is expected to be a first round pick in the MLB Draft.

The first team closers include Michael Byrne of Florida and Kenyon Yovan of Oregon. They posted a combined 34 saves with 129 strikeouts, 21 walks and a 1.80 ERA.

On offense, OF Niko Hulsizer of Morehead St. put up staggering numbers with 27 homers, 21 doubles and 82 RBI to lead first team All-Americans.

The Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans for 2018 include:

FIRST TEAM

LHP Luke Heimlich (Oregon St.)

LHP Steven Gingery (Texas Tech.)

RHP Brady Singer (Florida)

RHP Sean Hjelle (Kentucky)

LHP/DH Tyler Holton (Florida St.)

Relief Michael Byrne (Florida)

Relief Kenyon Yovan (Oregon)

C J.T. Thomas (Mercer)

1B Luken Baker (Texas Christian)

2B Nick Madrigal (Oregon St.)

3B Johnny Aiello (Wake Forest)

SS Jeremy Eierman (Missouri St.)

OF Seth Beer (Clemson)

OF Niko Hulsizer (Morehead St.)

OF Griffin Conine (Duke)

DH Logan McRae (Coll. of Charleston)

UT Kevin Milam (St. Mary’s, CA)

SECOND TEAM

RHP Joey Murray (Kent St.)

LHP Trey Cumbie (Houston)

RHP Jackson Kowar (Florida)

RHP Logan Gilbert (Stetson)

LHP Konnor Pilkington ( Mississippi St.)

RHP Colton Eastman (Cal. St. Fullerton)

RHP Zack Hess (Louisiana St.)

RHP Casey Mize (Auburn)

LHP Nick Sprengel (San Diego)

RHP Jared Janczak (Texas Christian)

LHP Gunner Leger (Louisiana-Lafayette)

RHP Sean Mooney (St. John’s)

RHP Patrick Raby (Vanderbilt)

Relief Michael Clark (Cal. Poly)

Relief Nick Sandlin (Southern Mississippi)

Relief Brett Conine (Cal. St. Fullerton)

Relief Jake Fromson (Missouri St.)

Relief Luis Alvarado (Nebraska)

C Mason Fishback ( New Mexico St.)

C Cal Raleigh (Florida St.)

C Chris Williams (Clemson)

1B Kevin Woodall (Coastal Carolina)

1B Nic Ready (Air Force)

2B Braden Shewmake (Texas A&M)

3B Jonathan India (Florida)

SS Tyler Frank (Florida Atlantic)

OF Matt Wallner (Southern Mississippi)

OF Greyson Jenista (Wichita St.)

OF Jake McCarthy (Virginia)

UT John McMillon (Texas Tech.)

THIRD TEAM

LHP Kris Bubic (Stanford)

RHP Alex Royalty (N.C. Wilmington)

RHP Jon Olsen (UCLA)

RHP Kyle Bradish (New Mexico St.)

RHP Blaine Knight (Arkansas)

RHP Nolan Kingham (Texas)

LHP Miguel Ausua (Oral Roberts)

Relief Dallas Woolfolk (Mississippi)

Relief Ross Learnard (Purdue)

Relief Jake Roehn (Ohio)

Relief Jake Mulholland (Oregon St.)

Relief Spencer Price (Mississippi St.)

Relief J.T. Newton (Houston Baptist)

Relief Bryce Tucker (Central Florida)

C Joey Bart (Georgia Tech.)

C J.J. Schwarz (Florida)

1B Andrew Vaughn (California)

1B Tristen Gagan (S.E. Missouri St.)

1B Julian Infante (Vanderbilt)

2B Wade Bailey (Georgia Tech.)

2B Lee Solomon (Lipscomb)

2B Braxton Morris (Morehead St.)

3B Taylor Schwaner (Southeastern La.)

3B Sam Fragale (Virginia Tech.)

3B Luke Miller (Indiana)

3B Alec Bohm (Wichita St.)

SS Will Wilson (N.C. State)

SS Nico Hoerner (Stanford)

SS Reid Leonard (Morehead St.)

OF Tristan Pompey (Kentucky)

OF Zach Watson (Louisiana St.)

OF Travis Swaggerty (South Alabama)

OF Steele Walker (Oklahoma)

UT Tom Stoffel (Virginia Tech.)