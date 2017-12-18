2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 45. Alex McKenna (Cal Poly)

We continue our top 100 countdown with Cal Poly Outfielder Alex McKenna.

He was drafted in the 38th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins, but kept his commitment to Cal Poly.

As a freshman in 2016 he hit .261 in 184 at-bats with 37 runs scored, 6 home runs, 27 RBI, 24 walks and 38 strikeouts.

That following summer he played in the Northwoods League where he hit .269 in 167 at-bats with 27 runs scored, 8 home runs, 32 RBI, 20 stolen bases, 17 walks and 40 strikeouts.

That set him up for a big sophomore campaign in which he really broke out by hitting .356 with a .420 on-base-percentage to go along with 45 runs scored, 11 doubles, 5 home runs, 31 RBI, 13 stolen bases, 21 walks and 45 strikeouts.

Those numbers were good enough for him to be named a First-Team All-Big West Conference selection.

He continued his success in the Cape Cod League this past summer where he hit .298 in 124 at-bats with 16 runs scored, 9 doubles, 16 RBI, 7 stolen bases, 6 walks and 29 strikeouts.

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound outfielder has a very short, compact swing where is upper body stays very still, but there is a lot going on below the waist.

It’s a very powerful swing though, and almost an all effort swing, which leads to a lot of strikeouts.

He does have a long stride, and I foresee some timing issues there are the next level.

But his combination of speed and power makes him one of the best outfield prospects in college baseball, and a very exciting player to watch.