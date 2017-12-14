Latest News
Notable Summer League Performances from the SEC

by Jake Mastroianni December 14, 2017 0 comment

Arkansas

Dominic Fletcher: Outfielder – 5’9” – 175 – 2018 Sophomore – California Collegiate League – 26 games, 117 at-bats, .358 average, 21 runs scored, 8 doubles, 6 home runs, 27 RBI, 8 walks, 15 strikeouts and 8 stolen bases.

Evan Lee: Outfielder/Pitcher – 6’2” – 190 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – California Collegiate League – 22 games, 87 at-bats, .375 average, 13 runs scored, 6 doubles, 15 RBI, 12 walks, 13 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases as a hitter. 8 games, 21 innings pitched, 0.86 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 2 saves, 8 walks and 13 hits as a pitcher.

 

Auburn

Joe Gahm: Pitcher – 6’1” – 214 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Great Lakes League – 10 appearances, 1 start, 33.2 innings pitched, 1.60 ERA, 38 strikeouts.

Will Holland: Shortstop – 5’10” – 175 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 32 games, 107 at-bats, 25 runs scored, 1 home run, 13 RBI, 15 walks, 30 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.

Jack Owen: Pitcher – 6’2” – 170 – L/L – 2018 Freshman – West Coast League – 8 games, 7 starts, 44.1 innings pitched, 1.01 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 13 walks and 29 hits.

 

Florida

Tyler Dyson: Pitcher – 6’2” – 230 – R/R – 2018 Freshman – Northwoods League – 6 games, 5 starts, 29.1 innings pitched, 1.53 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 3 walks and 25 hits.

 

LSU

Daniel Cabrera: Outfielder – 6’1” – 185 – L/L – 2018 Freshman – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 38 games, 143 at-bats, .329 average, 22 runs scored, 8 doubles, 3 home runs, 23 RBI, 19 walks, 16 strikeouts and 13 stolen bases.

Hunter Feduccia: Catcher – 6’2” – 183 – L/R – 2018 Junior – Northwoods League – 47 games, 185 at-bats, .346 average, 23 runs scored, 18 doubles, 8 home runs, 42 RBI, 23 walks and 38 strikeouts.

Nick Webre: Outfielder – 5’10” – 190 – L/R – 2018 Freshman – Prospect League – 52 games, 179 at-bats, .324 average, 47 runs scored, 9 doubles, 9 home runs, 40 RBI, 29 walks, 50 strikeouts and 20 stolen bases.

 

Mississippi State

Hunter Vansau: Outfielder – 6’3” – 198 – 2018 Junior – West Coast League – 37 games, 131 at-bats, .351 average, 28 runs scored, 8 doubles, 8 home runs, 36 RBI, 14 walks, 17 strikeouts and 7 stolen bases.

Zach Neff: Pitcher – 6’1” – 190 – LHP – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain League – 12 games, 6 starts, 49.2 innings pitched, 1.45 ERA, 2 waves, 65 strikeouts, 34 hits and 7 walks.

 

Missouri

Kameron Misner: Outfielder – 6’4” – 219 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – New England –  135 at-bats, .378 average, 35 runs scored, 8 home runs, 25 RBI, 28 walks, 20 strikeouts and 14SB.

 

Ole Miss

Cole Zabowski: First Base – 6’5” – 225 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League –  38 games, 131 at-bats, .359 average, 19 runs scored, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, 26 RBI, 18 walks, 23 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

Greer Holston: Pitcher – 6’4” – 230 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 11 games, 9 starts, 38.1 innings pitched, 2.35 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 21 walks and 32 hits.

Parker Caracci: Pitcher – 6’0” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Sophomore – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 25 games, 46.2 innings pitched, 1.35 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 6 savs, 22 walks and 18 hits.

Ryan Rolison: Pitcher – 6’3” – 205 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Cape Cod Baseball League – 8 games, 7 starts, 35 innings pitched, 1.54 ERA, 43 strikeouts, 11 walks and 16 hits.

Houston Roth: Pitcher – 6’3” – 220 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 8 starts, 41 innings pitched, 1.76 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 18 walks and 20 hits.

 

Texas A&M

George Janca: Third Base – 6’2” – 190 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod Baseball League – 31 games, 122 at-bats, .328 average, 16 runs scored, 7 doubles, 5 home runs, 13 RBI, 7 walks and 29 strikeouts.

 

Vanderbilt

Connor Kaiser: Shortstop – 6’4” – 205 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod Baseball League – 40 games, 111 at-bats, .279 average, 18 runs scored, 9 doubles, 2 home runs, 16 RBI, 19 walks, 31 strikeouts and 8 stolen bases.

Ethan Paul: Infielder – 5’10” – 185 – L/R – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod Baseball League – 41 games, 135 at-bats, .304 average, 24 runs scored, 6 doubles, 4 home runs, 17 RBI, 22 walks, 35 strikeouts and 7 stolen bases.

Stephen Scott: Outfielder – 5’11” – 200 – L/R – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod Baseball League – 43 games, 141 at-bats, .262 averaged, 26 runs scored, 8 doubles, 7 home runs, 35 RBI, 17 walks, 40 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

Philip Clarke: Catcher – 5’11” – 190 – L/R – 2018 Freshman – Futures Collegiate Baseball League – 47 games, 169 at-bats, .337 average, 29 runs scored, 12 doubles, 4 home runs, 32 RBI, 22 walks, 34 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

David Bates: Pitcher – 6’5” – 215 – R/R – 2018 Freshman – Futures Collegiate Baseball League – 10 games, 7 starts, 37.2 innings pitched, 2.15 ERA, 53 strikeouts, 31 walks and 21 hits.

 

 

