2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 47. Daniel Lynch (Virginia)

Continuing our countdown we reach number 47 and Virginia left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch.

He started nine games as a freshman in 2016 and posted a 5.49 ERA in 41 innings pitched with 37 strikeouts, 44 hits and 15 walks.

This past spring he made 14 starts for the Cavilers and brought his ERA down to 5.00 in 77.1 innings pitched with 45 strikeouts, 86 hits and 29 walks.

The reason for hope on Lynch is that he had a very successful summer in the Cape Cod League where he posted an ERA of 2.08 in six starts and 30.1 innings pitched with 25 strikeouts, 25 hits and 3 walks.

The numbers haven’t quiet been there for Lynch in his first two years, but the potential is definitely there for the 6-foot-6 lefty.

He has a very clean delivery with quick arm action. Lynch features a fastball that will range from 87-93 MPH, a slider that sits 79-82 with late break and a change-up.

There is a lot of projection left in this kid, and most scouts are expecting big things from him in 2018, as am I.

If we see Lynch continue on the success we saw him have in the Cape Cod League, this is going to be a huge season for the lefty. He’s someone who we could see rise up draft boards the most with a big 2018 season.