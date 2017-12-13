Eastern Kentucky releases 2018 Schedule

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky announced its 2018 baseball schedule. The Colonels will face six NCAA Tournament teams, three of which made it to the NCAA Super Regionals or further, for a total of 11 games. Xavier, who played in the Louisville Regional last year, will travel to Richmond to play at Earle Combs Stadium this season.

The 2018 schedule includes 27 games against teams that won 30 or more last year, including eight against opponents that won 40 or more games in 2017.

EKU baseball season tickets start as low as $25. With this plan, fans will receive 24 general admission tickets that can be used to attend home games of your choice. This plan allows you the flexibility to choose which baseball games you want to attend and the number of tickets used for each game. Your tickets will remain valid throughout the 2018 regular season. Reserved seating is available also. Call the ticket office at 844-3-GOBIGE for more information.

Eastern will open the season playing three games in Wilmington, North Carolina on Feb. 16-18. Eastern Kentucky will play North Carolina Wilmington, Lehigh University, and Butler University.

The Colonels will travel back to Kentucky to play a mid-week game with the University of Louisville on Feb. 21. The Cardinals won over 50 games last season and fell to eventual NCAA Champion Florida in the College World Series.

Just two days later on Feb. 23-25, EKU will travel to play a three-game series with Virginia in Charlottesville.

Eastern will play its first home game of the year on Feb. 28 with a mid-week matchup against Bowling Green State University. The team will then begin the month of March with a three-game home series against Coppin State University on March 2-4.

In another mid-week contest, the Colonels will travel 20 miles up the road to take on the University of Kentucky on March 6. The Wildcats made it to the NCAA Super Regionals last season.

Eastern will begin conference play when the team travels to Nashville to take on Belmont on March 9-11.

After a matchup with Western Kentucky in Bowling Green on March 13, the Colonels will travel back to Nashville to play Vanderbilt on March 14. The Commodores made it to the Super Regionals last year as well.

A mid-week game on March 20 with Northern Kentucky begins a stretch of six games in eight days. Xavier comes to town on March 21, followed by a three game series with Morehead State on March 23-25. A matchup with Western Kentucky on March 27 closes out the home stand.

The month of April begins with the Colonels traveling to Cincinnati to play a rematch with Xavier. EKU will then travel back to Richmond to play a home series against Southern Illinois Edwardsville on April 6-8 and then another home game against East Tennessee State on April 10. An away series with Austin Peay awaits Eastern on April 13-15. The Colonels will wrap up the road stint with a game at the University of Dayton on April 17.

A home series with Eastern Illinois on April 20-22 and an away series with Jacksonville State on April 27-29 closes out the April portion of the schedule.

May begins with a road game at Northern Kentucky on May 1. Murray State travels to Richmond for a series on May 4-6. The Colonels will travel to Cookeville to take on Tennessee Tech on May 11-13.

EKU will close out the 2018 regular season with four straight home games. Eastern will face off with Western Carolina in a mid-week matchup on May 15. A series with Southeast Missouri on May 18-20 will wrap up the regular season.

The OVC Championship is scheduled to begin on May 22 in Oxford, Alabama, and the NCAA Tournament will start on June 3.

2018 Eastern Kentucky Baseball Schedule (PDF)