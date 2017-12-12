Notable Summer League Performances from the America East Conference

Albany

Kevin Donati: Infielder – 5’10” – 160 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 40 games, 154 at-bats, .338 average, 38 runs scored, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 21 RBI, 24 walks, 37 strikeouts and 21 stolen bases.

Ray Weber: Pitcher – 6’0” – 185 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League – 9 games, 6 starts, 1.94 ERA, 46.1 innings pitched, 42 strikeouts, 11 walks and 35 hits.

Binghamton

Nick Wegmann: Pitcher – 6’11”– 190 – L/L – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain League – 10 appearances, 9 starts, 55 innings pitched, 2.78 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 36 hits, 16 walks.

Hartford

Billy Devito: Pitcher – 6’4” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 11 starts, 54.2 innings pitched, 2.47 ERA, 59 strikeouts, 23 walks and 50 hits.

Maine

Cody Laweryson: Pitcher – 6’3” – 180 – R/R – 2018 Sohpomore – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 21 games, 40.2 innings pitched, 2.21 ERA, 3 saves, 72 strikeouts, 9 walks and 32 hits.

UMASS-Lowell

Henry Funaro: Pitcher – 6’4” – 223 – R/R – 2018 Freshman – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 8 games, 6 starts, 33.2 innings pitched, 1.60 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 16 walks and 20 hits.

Russ Olive: First Base – 6’3” – 190 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Perfect Game – 52 games, 195 at-bats, .318 average, 41 runs scored, 11 doubles, 5 triples, 8 home runs, 51 RBI, 37 walks and 49 strikeouts.

UMBC

Stephen Schoch: Pitcher – 6’5” – 235 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Sophomore – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 16 games, 26.1 innings pitched, 0.00 ERA, 4 saves, 33 strikoutes, 12 hits and 0 walks.

Christian Torres: Second Base – 6’1” – 180 – S/R – 2018 Sophomore – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 34 games, 115 at-bats, .287 average, 21 runs scored, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBI, 13 walks, 23 strikeouts and 5 stolen bases.