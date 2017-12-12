Latest News
Home America East Notable Summer League Performances from the America East Conference
America East

Notable Summer League Performances from the America East Conference

by Jake Mastroianni December 12, 2017 0 comment

Albany

Kevin Donati: Infielder – 5’10” – 160 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 40 games, 154 at-bats, .338 average, 38 runs scored, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 21 RBI, 24 walks, 37 strikeouts and 21 stolen bases.

Ray Weber: Pitcher – 6’0” – 185 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League – 9 games, 6 starts, 1.94 ERA, 46.1 innings pitched, 42 strikeouts, 11 walks and 35 hits.

 

Binghamton

Nick Wegmann: Pitcher – 6’11”– 190 – L/L – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain League – 10 appearances, 9 starts, 55 innings pitched, 2.78 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 36 hits, 16 walks.

 

Hartford

Billy Devito: Pitcher – 6’4” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 11 starts, 54.2 innings pitched, 2.47 ERA, 59 strikeouts, 23 walks and 50 hits.

 

Maine

Cody Laweryson: Pitcher – 6’3” – 180 – R/R – 2018 Sohpomore – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 21 games, 40.2 innings pitched, 2.21 ERA, 3 saves, 72 strikeouts, 9 walks and 32 hits.

 

UMASS-Lowell

Henry Funaro: Pitcher – 6’4” – 223 – R/R – 2018 Freshman – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 8 games, 6 starts, 33.2 innings pitched, 1.60 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 16 walks and 20 hits.

Russ Olive: First Base – 6’3” – 190 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Perfect Game – 52 games, 195 at-bats, .318 average, 41 runs scored, 11 doubles, 5 triples, 8 home runs, 51 RBI, 37 walks and 49 strikeouts.

 

UMBC

Stephen Schoch: Pitcher – 6’5” – 235 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Sophomore – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 16 games, 26.1 innings pitched, 0.00 ERA, 4 saves, 33 strikoutes, 12 hits and 0 walks.

Christian Torres: Second Base – 6’1” – 180 – S/R – 2018 Sophomore – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 34 games, 115 at-bats, .287 average, 21 runs scored, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBI, 13 walks, 23 strikeouts and 5 stolen bases.

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Video of the Day: The Snowlot

February 16, 2016

Video of the Day: Stony Brook’s “In it...

December 10, 2016

Video of the Day: J.T. Genovese makes an...

April 24, 2017

Video of the Day: Binghamton Reed Gamache makes...

April 20, 2016

Vermont releases 2009 Slate

December 10, 2008

University of Maryland of Baltimore County Baseball Announces...

December 22, 2008

University at Albany Releases 2009 College Baseball Schedule

December 10, 2008

UMBC releases 2017 Schedule

November 1, 2016

UMBC releases 2013 Schedule

October 3, 2012

UMBC releases 2012 Schedule

November 7, 2011