Monmouth releases 2018 Schedule

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – Monmouth Baseball and Head Coach Dean Ehehalt have announced the 2018 schedule, a 54-game slate that begins at Dallas Baptist on February 16. MU will play 20 home games and take on six teams that appeared in NCAA Regionals last season, including five conference champions.

“I like the schedule we have assembled for 2018,” said Ehehalt. “As always we will use the pre-conference portion of our schedule to prepare us for the rigors of conference play. Early on we will definitely be challenged and I truly believe it will pay dividends when we get to MAAC play.”

Monmouth opens with the defending Missouri Valley champions at Dallas Baptist on February 16, and will take on a Patriots team that won 42 games last season, including two games at the NCAA Fort Worth Regional. The following weekend takes the Hawks to Cary, NC where MU will take on 2017 NCAA Regional participant St. John’s and America East champion UMBC in addition to Big Ten member Penn State.

MU remains on the road the next two weekends, with three-game series’ at George Washington and defending CAA champion Delaware. After a midweek stop at Villanova, MU plays three games at Richmond against the Spiders, Lehigh and the 2017 Ivy League champ Yale, who won two games at the NCAA Corvallis Regional.

The Hawks open league play on the road at Marist on March 24 before opening the home schedule on March 28th against Hofstra. MU remains home that weekend for more conference games against Canisius. MU takes on Quinnipiac in Hamden, CT before hosting America East finalist Maine and Sacred Heart on the bye weekend.

On the week of April 17th, MU stays in state to take on New Jersey rivals Rutgers and Seton Hall before making the trip to Western New York to play Niagara. The Hawks wrap up April with a home set against Manhattan before closing the season with a weekend at Saint Peter’s and consecutive home series’ against Siena and Fairfield.

“The level of play in the MAAC continually improves and it should be an extremely competitive league as always,” added Ehehalt.

2018 Monmouth Baseball Schedule