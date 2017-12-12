Latest News
Home Big Ten Minnesota: Young Staff Works to Produce Early Results
Big Ten

Minnesota: Young Staff Works to Produce Early Results

by Brian Foley December 12, 2017 0 comment

Ty McDevitt returned to the Gopher Baseball program as pitching coach last season after a previous five-year career as a student athlete for the Maroon & Gold. Now with a year under his belt as coach, McDevitt is tasked with teaching a young pitching staff the collegiate game ahead of the 2018 campaign.

The 2017 Minnesota pitching staff included several upper classmen with a great deal of experience that many transitioned into the professional ranks this past summer, but this year’s staff will include 10 underclassmen, a pair of seniors, and six juniors. Despite the new challenge ahead of him, McDevitt came into the season with a plan in mind.

You can check out the full article by Minnesota Media Relations by clicking here.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.

He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.

He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

You may also like

Zags, Temple, Illinois, UMass, TCU and Liberty pick...

May 3, 2008

Yarmouth-Dennis evens Cape League Championship Series with 2-1...

August 12, 2010

Will Bolt Returns to Nebraska as Associate Head...

June 8, 2011

West Coast Weekend Preview…Let it Snow?

February 25, 2011

Weekend Game Notes for March 14th-17th

March 13, 2008

Weekend Game Notes and Predictions

March 7, 2008

Weekend Fall Scrimmage Updates for September 26th

September 26, 2011

Washington, Louisville, Ohio State start Fall Ball

September 14, 2009

Video of the Day: Maryland Baseball holds Snowball...

February 2, 2016

VBL Week Four Pitchers and Players of the...

July 2, 2008