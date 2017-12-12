Minnesota: Young Staff Works to Produce Early Results

Ty McDevitt returned to the Gopher Baseball program as pitching coach last season after a previous five-year career as a student athlete for the Maroon & Gold. Now with a year under his belt as coach, McDevitt is tasked with teaching a young pitching staff the collegiate game ahead of the 2018 campaign.

The 2017 Minnesota pitching staff included several upper classmen with a great deal of experience that many transitioned into the professional ranks this past summer, but this year’s staff will include 10 underclassmen, a pair of seniors, and six juniors. Despite the new challenge ahead of him, McDevitt came into the season with a plan in mind.

