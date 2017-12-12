Bryant’s Gasper ready for final go with Bulldogs

FROM BRYANT ATHLETICS

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The 2017 baseball season was not the one the Bryant University baseball team envisioned. A year after winning a program-record 47 games, the Bulldogs went just 29-26 and were eliminated from the Northeast Conference Tournament in two games.

Led by the return of senior catcher and reigning NEC Player of the Year Mickey Gasper (Merrimack, N.H.), the Black and Gold have set their sights on getting back on track this spring. Gasper headlines a returning group of players that includes seven starters from last year’s final game and all but one pitcher that recorded an out last spring.

“Last year was definitely a challenge, but a huge learning experience for us,” Gasper said. “As a team, I think we now understand what it takes to be a champion and an elite-caliber team. Individuals learned to deal with failure and how to overcome it. I think last year shaped our mindset for this upcoming year.”

You can check out the rest of the article by clicking here.