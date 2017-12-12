2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 49. Nico Hoerner (Stanford)

Coming in at 49 on our top 100 countdown is Stanford infielder Nico Hoerner.

He immediately became a huge part of Stanford’s lineup as a freshman when he started all but one game at second base. Hoerner hit .254 in that 2016 season with 28 runs scored, 8 doubles, 24 RBI, 13 walks and 29 strikeouts.

That summer he played in the Northwoods League and hit .304 in 257 at-bats with 45 runs scored, 12 doubles, 2 home runs, 31 RBI, 11 stolen bases, 18 walks and 16 strikeouts.

That summer led to a big spring as he broke out as a sophomore with Stanford hitting .307 in 251 at-bats with 43 runs scored, 18 doubles, 1 home run, 33 RBI, 2 stolen bases, 15 walks and 22 strikeouts.

After the season Hoerner was named an All-Pac 12 player and he was named to the All-Pac 12 Defensive team.

This past summer he played in the Cape Cod League and continued to impress. There he hit .301 in 176 at-bats with 26 runs scored, 8 doubles, 6 home runs, 30 RBI, 16 stolen bases, 13 walks and 17 strikeouts.

The home runs are something we really haven’t seen in the spring from Hoerner, but that would certainly boost his draft stock.

We also haven’t seen him steal many bases in the spring as he had during the summer, which could be because of differing coaching styles. But at least he’s shown that aspect of his game during the summer.

The 5-foot-11, 195 pound infielder has a very easy swing with quick hands. He does a good job of staying back on the ball, which allows him to spray it all over the field.

He moved to shortstop as a sophomore, but his most likely path to the big leagues is as a second baseman.

We’ll see if he shows more power and speed in the spring like he did in the Cape. Either way, Hoerner is one of the best hitters in college baseball.