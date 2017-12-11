Latest News
Notable Summer League Performances from the Southland Conference

by Jake Mastroianni December 11, 2017 0 comment

Abilene Christian

Mark Pearson: Shortstop – 6’3” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Junior – West Coast League – 51 games, 209 at-bats, .301 average, 20 runs scored, 7 doubles, 25 RBI, 9 walks, 24 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

 

Lamar

Noah Sills: Pitcher – 5’11” – 170 – L/L – Great West – 10 games, 1 start, 28.1 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts, 1 save, 6 walks and 23 hits.

 

McNeese State

Jacob Stracner: Outfielder – 6’0” – 192 – 2018 Junior – Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League – 41 games, 159 at-bats, .308 average, 32 runs scored, 6 home runs, 37 RBI, 9 walks, 36 strikeouts and 14 strikeouts.

 

New Orleans

Mathew Oset: Pitcher – 6’0” – 215 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Florida League – 16 games, 24.1 innings pitched, 2.22 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 2 saves, 13 walks and 16 hits.

 

 

 

 

