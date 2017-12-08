2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 51. Joey Bart (Georgia Tech)

At 51 on our top 100 countdown is Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart.

After being drafted in the 27th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, Bart chose to attend Georgia Tech.

In his freshman season in 2016 he hit .299 in 157 at-bats with 24 runs scored, 10 doubles, 1 home run, 31 RBI, 8 walks and 34 strikeouts.

He was named to the 2016 ACC All-Freshman Team and was a 2016 Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American.

That summer he played in the Cape Cod League and had a .309 average in 97 at-bats with 13 runs scored, 2 home runs, 21 RBI, 12 walks and 26 strikeouts.

This past spring as a freshman he hit .296 in 186 at-bats with 36 runs scored, 13 doubles, 43 RBI, 16 walks and 50 strikeouts. Bart jumped on a lot of scouts radars because he blasted 13 home runs after hitting just one as a freshman.

That season led to him being named a 2017 Johnny Bench Award Semifinalist and to the 2017 All-ACC Second Team.

This past summer he played eight games in the Cape Cod League but was also named to the 2017 USA Baseball CNT Training Camp roster.

The 6-foot-3, 220 pound right-handed catcher has a really good arm and should be able to remain a backstop at the next level.

With the power he showed as a sophomore he has the chance to be one of the best catchers in the country in 2018.