Latest News
Home 2018 Schedules College of Charleston releases 2018 Schedule
2018 SchedulesCAA

College of Charleston releases 2018 Schedule

by Brian Foley December 7, 2017 0 comment

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The College of Charleston baseball team will host 33 home games, and travel to play some of the top squads in the nation this coming spring, announced head coach Chad Holbrook with the release of the Cougars’ upcoming 2018 schedule on Wednesday.

The Cougars will open the season with 12 consecutive contests at Patriots Point, including a midweek matchup with 2016 national champion Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, February 21, and will wrap up the home stand with a three-game set against Southeastern Conference foe Georgia (Mar. 2-4). Also coming to Patriots Point this spring in non-conference will be: CSU Bakersfield (Mar. 9-11), Quinnipiac (Mar. 13-14), Coastal Carolina again (Mar. 27), Charleston Southern (Apr. 3), Georgia Southern (Apr. 24), and The Citadel (Apr. 25).

Coach Holbrook and his squad will open their 2018 road schedule on Mar. 6 and 7 in Greenville, North Carolina at East Carolina. Following a five-game home stand, the Cougars will travel to Manhattan, Kansas for a three-game set with Kansas State on Mar. 16-18.

In addition to road non-conference contests at Charleston Southern (Mar. 20), Furman (Mar. 21), Georgia Southern (Apr. 17), and the Citadel (Apr. 11 and May 15), Coach Holbrook will make his return to Columbia, South Carolina on May 9 for a neutral site game against South Carolina. Coach Holbrook served as the Gamecocks’ head coach for five seasons prior to his arrival at The College.

The Cougars will open Colonial Athletic Association play on Mar. 23-25 with a three-game set against William & Mary at Patriots Point. James Madison (Apr. 6-8), Northeastern (Apr. 13-15), and Delaware (Apr. 27-29) will also come to Patriots Point in CAA action this season. Charleston’s CAA road schedule includes trips to Elon (Mar. 30-Apr. 1), Hofstra (Apr. 20-22), Towson (May 4-6), and UNCW (May 17-19).

2018 College of Charleston Schedule

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.

He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.

He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

You may also like

Youngstown State releases 2018 Schedule

October 31, 2017

Xavier releases 2018 Schedule

November 14, 2017

Xavier Releases 2018 Schedule

November 29, 2017

Wofford Announces 2018 Schedule

November 24, 2017

Wilmington, Northeastern, Temple, and UMass pick up wins

April 20, 2008

Willie Stewart named Assistant Coach at Georgia State

December 15, 2011

William and Mary releases 2018 Schedule

November 13, 2017

William and Mary releases 2017 Schedule

November 18, 2016

William and Mary releases 2015 Schedule

December 16, 2014

William and Mary releases 2012 Schedule

September 26, 2011