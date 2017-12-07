2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 52. Jackson Lueck (Florida State)

Picking at 52 we look at Florida State outfielder Jackson Lueck.

As a freshman he played in 47 games and hit a team-high .379 in 132 at-bats with a .494 on-base-percentage, 33 runs scored, 10 doubles, 4 home runs, 35 RBI, 21 walks and 37 strikeouts.

He received All-Tournament honors in 2016 after going 7-for-14 in the ACC Tournament.

As a sophomore his average dropped to .318 in 211 at-bats, which was still good enough to lead the team. But he increased his home run total to nine. He also scored 41 runs with 11 doubles, 54 RBI, 27 walks, 51 strikeouts and 6 stolen bases.

Luech also received All-Tournament honors in 2017 as well as the tournament MVP after going 7-for-16 with 2 home runs and 7 RBI, while helping FSU win the championship to help keep their NCAA Tournament streak alive.

Even though he put up some great numbers in 2017, it could have been even better had he not missed 13 games to injuries.

This past summer he was named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

The 6-foot-1, 185 pound outfielder has a good approach at the plate as a left-handed hitter. There isn’t much movement in his swing, but his still able to produce a lot of power.

There is some room in his frame to bulk up and become an even better home run hitter. But he’s still one of the best pure hitters in the country.

I think we see him get even better in 2018 and reach that double-digit home run mark.