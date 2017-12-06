NC State releases 2018 Schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. – Now in his 22nd season as head coach of the NC State baseball program and one of just 15 active coaches with 1,000 or more career wins, Elliott Avent announced the team’s 2018 schedule Wednesday morning. The Wolfpack’s slate is highlighted by six games versus teams that advanced to the 2017 College World Series (CWS) and 16 games against NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago.

NC State will play 37 home games at Doak Field at Dail Park and 30 games against opponents that finished the 2017 season ranked among the top 100 of the NCAA RPI.

“We’ve historically played a very challenging schedule and 2018 will be no different, both within our league as well as our non-conference slate,” said Avent. “Our home schedule will be incredibly appealing with a strong mix of mid-week games and I also know our fans will be excited about playing UNC at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in April.

“We’re looking forward to facing these challenges with a strong nucleus of incoming freshmen and a group of upperclassmen that has given plenty of thrills to the Wolfpack faithful and will again this season.”

NC State opens the 2018 campaign with a three-game series against Seton Hall from Feb. 16-18.

The Furman Paladins will head to Raleigh on the second weekend of the season for a three-game set Feb. 23-25, following NC State’s mid-week matchups with North Carolina A&T (Feb. 20) and Charlotte (Feb. 21).

The Wolfpack will take on Bowling Green, Campbell, Canisius and UNCW in single games to conclude its season-opening 12-game home stand.

After a mid-week visit to Campbell, NC State opens Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play against Boston College at home from March 9-11. UNC Asheville heads to Doak Field for a pair of midweek games prior to the Wolfpack’s first conference road trip to Clemson (March 16-18).

The Pack returns home the following week to face Georgia Tech (March 23-25) before traveling to Virginia Tech (March 29-31). NC State opens April with a three-game series at Louisville before returning home the following weekend to host Notre Dame.

NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill will meet in a non-conference matchup at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park on April 17. The Wolfpack will travel to Duke after that mid-week battle for a road series held at Jack Coombs Field.

East Carolina and NC State will battle in a mid-week game at Doak Field on April 24. NCSU will also take on George Mason, Campbell and James Madison in home midweek matchups.

The Wolfpack and Tar Heels will square off in an ACC series at Doak Field from April 27-29. William & Mary visits Raleigh for a three-game non-conference series May 4-6.

NC State will conclude its regular-season conference slate by hosting Wake Forest (May 11-13) prior to a road trip to Tallahassee to face Florida State (May 17-19).

The 2018 ACC Championship returns to the state of North Carolina and will be held at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park from May 22-27. NCAA Regionals begin June 1 and the College World Series (CWS) convenes at Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Park from June 16-27.

NC State returns a strong core of players to the 2018 squad after making its third consecutive NCAA Tournament in 2017 and 15th in the last 20 seasons.

2018 NC State baseball season tickets are now on sale and can be found on GoPack.com/Pack9Tickets.

Top 100 RPI Teams on NC State’s Schedule

Boston College

Charlotte

Clemson

Duke

East Carolina

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Seton Hall

UNC-Chapel Hill

Wake Forest

2018 NC State Schedule