Notable Summer Performances From Conference USA

by Jake Mastroianni December 5, 2017 0 comment

Charlotte

Harris Yett: Catcher – 6’0” – 215 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Junior – Coastal Plain League – 47 games, 154 at-bats, .351 average, 25 runs scored, 2 home runs, 21 RBI, 16 walks, 12 strikeouts, and 7 stolen bases.

Tommy Bullock: Infielder – 5’10” – 175 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Southern Collegiate Baseball League – 41 games, 126 at-bats, .357 average, 25 runs scored, 4 home runs, 33 RBI, 20 walks, 29 strikeouts and 7 stolen bases.

Phillip Perry: Pitcher – 6’0” – 180 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Southern Collegiate Baseball League – 5 starts, 29 innings pitched, 2.48 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 8 walks and 21 hits.

Dom Cammarata: Outfielder/Infielder – 6’2” – 225 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Southern Collegiate Baseball League – 25 games, 81 at-bats, .309 average, 14 runs scored, 3 home runs, 22 RBI, 8 walks, 12 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

 

Florida Atlantic

Eric Rivera: Outfielder – 6’0” – 175 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – PGCBL All-League First Team – 43 games, 150 at-bats, 293 average, 35 runs scored, 10 doubles, 6 home runs, 23 RBI, 30 walks, 14 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases in the regular season. In the playoffs he hit .308 in 13 at-bats with 2 runs scored, 2 doubles, a triple and 1 RBI.

Drew Peden: Pitcher – 6’0” – 185 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Senior – Florida League – All-Florida League Pitcher – 13 appearances, 19 innings pitched, 0.47 ERA, and 24 strikeouts.

Andru Summerall: First Baseman – 6’3” – 247 – L/R – 2018 Redshirt Freshman – South Florida Collegiate Baseball League – All-SFCBL 1st Team – 29 games, 79 at-bats, .380 average, 16 runs, 4 home runs, 28 RBI, 18 walks and 12 strikeouts.

David Miranda: Outfielder – 6’0” – 210 – L/L – 2018 Redshirt Senior – California Collegiate League – 20 games, 74 at-bats, .338 average, 9 doubles, 2 home runs, 14 runs scored, 26 RBI, 7 walks, 11 strikeouts and 5 stolen bases.

 

Florida International

Austin Shenton: Outfielder – 6’0” – 208 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – West Coast League – 50 games, 193 at-bats, .409 average, 36 runs scored, 15 doubles, 4 home runs, 47 RBI, 27 walks and 26 stolen bases.

 

La Tech

Tyler Follis: Pitcher – 6’4” – 190 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Golden State Collegiate Baseball League – 1st team All-League – 17 games, 2 starts, 24.2 innings pitched, 1.09 ERA, 2 saves, 33 strikeouts, 13 walks and 15 hits.

Parker Bates: Outfielder – 6’1” – 180 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – Hampton Collegiate Baseball League – HCBL First Team – 43 games, 154 at-bats, .292 average, 30 runs scored, 12 doubles, 6 home runs, 30 RBI, 16 walks, 21 strikeouts and 6 stolen bases.

 

Marshall

Steven Nice: Infielder – 6’0” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Golden State Collegiate Baseball League – 36 games, 104 at-bats, .337 average, 31 runs scored, 8 home runs, 35 RBI, 19 walks, 6 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

 

Middle Tennessee

Blake Benefield: Outfielder/First Baseman – 6’3” – 205 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Alaska League – .260 average, 146 at-bats, 12 runs scored, 6 home runs, and 30 RBI.

Austin Dennis: Second Baseman/Outfielder/Pitcher – 5’11” – 170 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Alaska League –  .258 average, 132 at-bats, 27 runs scored, 1 home run, 12 RBI. As a pitcher, 6 games, 1 start, 2.40 ERA, 15 innings pitched, 9 strikeouts.

Andy Rivera: Pitcher – 6’2” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Junior – South Florida Collegiate Baseball League – SFCBL Top Relief Pitcher – 8 appearances, 1 start, 17.1 innings pitched, 0.00 ERA, 4 saves, 27 strikeouts, 5 walks and 7 hits. 92-95MHP fastball, groundball pitcher, 79-82 breaking ball, 86-88 MPH change-up and number one starter for MTSU in spring.

 

Old Dominion

Vinnie Pasquantino: First baseman/Outfielder – 6’4” – 230 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Valley Baseball League – 43 games, 176 at-bats, .335 average, 29 runs scored, 4 home runs, 30 RBI, 14 walks and 15 strikeouts.

 

Rice

Garrett Gayle: Pitcher – 6’1” – 180 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – California Collegiate League – 18 games, 19. 1innings pitched, 3.72 ERA, 7 walks, 22 hits and 16 strikeouts.

Nick Silber: Pitcher – 6’4” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Coastal Plain League – 2nd Team All-CPL – 19 appearances, 6 starts, 50.1 innings pitched, 2.68 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 38 hits, and 25 walks.

Luis Aviles: Catcher – 5’11” – 195 – S/R – 2018 Redshirt Freshman – South Florida Collegiate Baseball League – 2nd Team All-SFCBL – 32 games, 93 at-bats, .301 average, 15 runs scored, 8 doubles, 1 home run, 21 RBI, 9 walks, 21 strikeouts and 2 stolen bases.

 

Southern Miss

Nick Sandlin: Pitcher – 5’11” – 170 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod League – 19 games, 31.2 innings pitched, 1.98 ERA, 3 saves, 39 strikeouts, 14 walks and 19 hits.

Matt Guidry: Infielder – 6’0″ – 205 – L/R – 2018 Redshirt Sophomore – New England Collegiate Baseball League – 17 games, 58 at-bats, .345 average, 13 runs scored, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 13 RBI, 10 walks and 20 strikeouts.

 

UAB

Tyler Tolbert: Infielder – 5’11” – 150 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League – .354 average, 130 at-bats, 25 runs scored, 13 RBI, 15 walks, 15 strikeouts, and 19 stolen bases.

 

Western Kentucky

Richard Constantine: First Baseman/Designated Hitter – 6’3” – 225 – 2018 Sophomore – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 1st Team All-League – 28 games, 109 at-bats, .404 average, 20 runs scored, 12 doubles, 5 home runs, 31 RBI, 19 walks, 25 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

Nick Proto: Catcher – Cotton States – All-CSBL 1st Team – .352 average, 54 at-bats, 12 runs scored, 9 RBI and 2 home runs.

Paul Murray: Outfielder – 6’0” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Golden State Collegiate Baseball League – 1st Team All-League – 43 games, 128 at-bats, .344 average, 31 runs scored, 7 home runs, 38 RBI, 19 walks, 22 strikeouts and 5 stolen bases.

 

 

