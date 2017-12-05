2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 54. Jamie Galazin (St. John’s)

Coming in at 54 on our top 100 countdown is St. John’s senior outfielder Jamie Galazin.

As a freshman in 2015 Galazin hit .227 in just 22 at-bats, but as a sophomore he got 152 at-bats and hit .283 with 7 doubles, 1 home run, 23 RBI, 14 stolen bases and 34 runs scored.

That following summer he played in the Hamptons League where he hit .323 in 133 at-bats with 27 runs scored, 7 doubles, 2 home runs, 19 RBI, 25 stolen bases, 15 walks and 32 strikeouts.

In 2017 he hit .319 in 204 at-bats playing in all 55 games for St. Johns. Galazin also scored 43 runs and led the team with 13 stolen bases. He also had 10 doubles, 2 home runs, 34 RBI, 19 walks and 40 strikeouts.

This past summer he was named as one of the top 10 prospects in the Coastal Plain League where he hit .302 in 106 at-bats with 25 runs scored, 4 doubles, 8 home runs, 29 RBI, 13 walks, 21 strikeouts and 13 stolen bases.

Those home run totals in the Coastal Plain League are a bit unusual for the 6-foot-4, 200 pound outfielder. If he can build upon those numbers in the spring we’ll see his stock rise pretty high.

He certainly has the speed to play in center field, but if he bulks up and becomes more of a power hitter we could see him shift to a corner outfield spot.

If he can maintain the stolen base totals and continue to build upon his power, then we’re looking at a very valuable college player in 2018.