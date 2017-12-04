Latest News
Notable Summer League Performances from the MAAC

by Jake Mastroianni December 4, 2017 0 comment

Canisius College

William (Bill) Krull: Catcher – 5’10” – 204 – 2018 Junior – Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League – 37 games, 128 at-bats, .344 average, 25 runs scored, 2 home runs, 31 RBI, 20 walks and 13 strikeouts.

Tyler Smith: Pitcher – 6’0” – 236 – 2018 Senior – New England Collegiate Baseball League – 20 games, 23.2 innings pitched, 0.76 ERA, 10 saves, 47 strikeouts, 7 walks and 10 hits.

Ryan Stekl: First Base – 6’3” – 218 – 2018 Senior – Northwoods League – 66 games, 261 at-bats, .364 average, 39 runs scored, 18 doubles, 6 home runs, 54 RBI, 28 walks and 37 strikeouts.

Christ Conley: Catcher – 6’1” – 230 – 2018 Redshirt Senior – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 47 games, 143 at-bats, .350 average, 46 runs, 14 doubles, 5 home runs, 28 RBI, 58 walks and 24 strikeouts.

John Conti: Outfielder – 6’1” – 176 – 2018 Senior – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 47 games, 143 at-bats, .378 average, 38 runs scored, 4 triples, 37 RBI, 30 walks, 26 strikeouts and 26 stolen bases.

Liam Wilson: Utility – 6’2” – 205 – 2018 Redshirt Senior – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 28 games, 99 at-bats, .424 average, 27 runs scored, 11 doubles, 6 home runs, 31 RBI, 9 walks and 15 strikeouts.

 

Fairfield

Jack Gethings: Shortstop – 5’10” – 175 – L/R – 2018 Junior – Futures League – 48 games, 194 at-bats, .314 average, 48 runs, 5 home runs, 32 RBI, 23 walks, 32 strikeouts and 15 stolen bases.

 

Iona

Seth Hoagland: Infielder/Outfielder – 6’1” – 205 – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain League – 36 games, 124 at-bats, .347 average, 27 runs scored, 5 home runs, 28 RBI, 22 walks, 22 strikeouts and 6 stolen bases.

 

Marist College

Greg Kocinski: Infielder – 5’10” – 190 – L/R – 2018 Senior – Futures League – 54 games, 211 at-bats, .318 average, 39 runs scored, 17 doubles, 9 home runs, 44 RBI, 24 walks, 37 strikeouts and 5 stolen bases.

Tyler Kapuscinski: First Base – 5’11” – 200 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Futures League – 34 games, 125 at-bats, .360 average, 28 runs scored, 8 doubles, 1 home run, 26 RBI, 20 walks and 9 strikeouts.

Connor McNamara: Pitcher – 6’3” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League – 7 games, 5 starts, 35.1 innings pitched, 1.78 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 9 walks and 27 hits.

 

Rider

Brian Uliana: Outfielder – 6’0” – 185 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 44 games, 170 at-bats, .335 average, 31 runs scored, 4 triples, 13 RBI, 23 walks, 29 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.

 

Siena

Matt Pierce: Pitcher – 6’2” – 234 – R/R – 2018 Freshman – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 12 games, 5 starts, 42 innings pitched, 1.71 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 11 walks and 38 hits.

