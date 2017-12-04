Notable Summer League Performances from the MAAC

Tyler Kapuscinski: First Base – 5’11” – 200 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Futures League – 34 games, 125 at-bats, .360 average, 28 runs scored, 8 doubles, 1 home run, 26 RBI, 20 walks and 9 strikeouts.

Ryan Stekl: First Base – 6’3” – 218 – 2018 Senior – Northwoods League – 66 games, 261 at-bats, .364 average, 39 runs scored, 18 doubles, 6 home runs, 54 RBI, 28 walks and 37 strikeouts.

Tyler Smith: Pitcher – 6’0” – 236 – 2018 Senior – New England Collegiate Baseball League – 20 games, 23.2 innings pitched, 0.76 ERA, 10 saves, 47 strikeouts, 7 walks and 10 hits.