Latest News
Home 2018 Schedules Kennesaw State Announces 2018 Schedule
2018 Schedules

Kennesaw State Announces 2018 Schedule

by Jake Mastroianni December 4, 2017 0 comment

KENNESAW, Ga. – Fifty-five games, including 35 at Stillwell Stadium, highlight the 2018 Kennesaw State baseball schedule, which has been announced by head coach Mike SansingMonday.

The winningest head coach in program history, and now entering his 27th year at the helm, Sansing leads the Owls fresh off a third-place finish in the 2017 ASUN Championship and a 25-32 overall record.

“We were able to bring in a lot of teams throughout the country,” said Sansing. “The Atlanta Classic will be an exciting opening weekend for our fan base that brings in Connecticut, Minnesota and Bradley. We play a lot of teams from the state of Georgia and we are also excited about bringing in quality ASUN opponents to play at home this season.”

Kennesaw State opens the season on Friday, February 16 hosting the Atlanta Classic versus Connecticut at 4 p.m. The opening weekend continues with a doubleheader Saturday, February 17 versus Minnesota, before closing out the Classic with a non-conference matchup with Bradley.

Other non-conference opponents highlighted on the schedule are home series versus Evansville, Samford, Sacred Heart, and a three-game series on the road at Big 12 Oklahoma on March 16-18.

The Owls open ASUN action on March 29 for a three-game series at USC Upstate. Kennesaw State also treks to FGCU and Jacksonville for conference series, while hosting Stetson, North Florida, Lipscomb and NJIT.

Full Schedule

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Youngstown State releases 2018 Schedule

October 31, 2017

Xavier releases 2018 Schedule

November 14, 2017

Xavier Releases 2018 Schedule

November 29, 2017

Wofford Announces 2018 Schedule

November 24, 2017

William and Mary releases 2018 Schedule

November 13, 2017

Western Kentucky releases 2018 Schedule

November 6, 2017

West Virginia Announces 2018 Schedule

November 22, 2017

Wake Forest releases 2018 Schedule

September 20, 2017

VMI releases 2018 Schedule

November 9, 2017

Virginia Tech releases 2018 Schedule

September 28, 2017