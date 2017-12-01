UMBC Announces 2018 Schedule

Baltimore, Md.—UMBC baseball head coach Bob Mumma announced a 54 game-slate for the reigning America East Champions. The Retrievers will play 27 games at home, starting with a three-day tournament against Mount St. Mary’s and Hofstra. UMBC will look to defend their America East crown when conference play kicks off in mid-March.

“We have a great mix of local schools and big-name schools on our schedule that should challenge us during the season. Our early season schedule will help us prepare for the conference season later on,” head coach Bob Mumma said.

The season opens with the Retrievers traveling to Cary, N.C. for a three-day tournament at the USA Baseball Complex, hosted by Penn State. UMBC takes on the host Nittany Lions on February 23 at 2 p.m. before facing off with St. John’s (Sat. Feb. 24) and Monmouth (Sun. Feb. 25) to close out the tournament. The Retrievers will then travel to Navy to complete the opening month on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The month of March opens with the Dawgs taking a trip to Columbia, Mo. for a three-game set with the Missouri Tigers on March 2-4. UMBC will have a couple days off before taking on George Washington in Arlington, Va. on March 6. The home opener will be just days later, as the Retrievers welcome Mount St. Mary’s and Hofstra on March 9-11 for a three day tournament at Alumni Field.

UMBC takes a short trip up I-695 for a mid-week matchup with Towson before opening America East play on March 17-18 against Hartford at home. Following the weekend set with the Hawks, UMBC will hit the road for five straight, traveling to Mount St. Mary’s (March 20), Coppin State (March 21), Florida Gulf Coast (March 23-25) and George Mason (March 28) before hosting Binghamton to end the month.

April will see the Retrievers play five of the first six at home, opening the month against Eastern Shore on April 3. After a trip to Delaware the next day, UMBC hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on April 7-8 for a three game set. Two days later, the Retrievers host George Washington on Tuesday, April 10. UMBC heads north for their first America East road series at UMass Lowell that weekend before hosting Georgetown the following Tuesday and Coppin State Wednesday.

Two conference series at Stony Brook (April 21-22) and against Maine (28-29) highlight the back-half of the month, with mid-week games against Navy and Towson (April 24-25) at home close out the month of April.

The final month of the season will see the Retrievers travel to Hartford the first weekend before coming home to host Delaware on May 8. Following the matchup with the Blue Hens, UMBC hits the road for their final road games of the season at Binghamton on May 12-13. UMBC will have Georgetown (May 15), and Albany (May 18-19) come to Alumni Field to close out the regular season.

UMBC will look to defend their America East crown at the six-team America East Tournament May 23-26. This will be the first time since 2013 that the tournament will not be held at LeLacheur Park in Lowell, Mass. This year the tournament will be played at Mahaney Diamond on the campus of Maine in Orono, Maine.

2018 Schedule